My View: We Spiked the Ball at the 20-Yard Line on COVID

By David M. Greenwald

The good news this week is that a vaccine started rolling out—slowly to the community, with a second vaccine just approved late on Friday. But the bad news is that we are really looking at another six months before we get the vaccine out to enough people to really start to end the pandemic. We can celebrate the accomplishment, but thousands of people are dying of this each day and that’s probably not going to slow any time soon.

Yesterday 250,000 new cases emerged nationally. On Thursday we set a high with 3600 deaths. California yesterday had 53,000 new cases—which is more than what the nation was getting just a few months ago. Los Angeles topped 25,000 and it was only a few weeks ago they were breaking daily records with 7000. These numbers are staggering.

To put these numbers in perspective, if the death rate averages 3000 per day for the next six months, that would be more than half a million near death and we would be approaching one million people having died from COVID.

All of this stresses the need for the community, our state and our nation to remain vigilant—or get more vigilant.

The sad irony is that we know how to limit the spread—masks and social distancing along with avoiding large gatherings. This isn’t rocket science. When this thing spins out of control, it really can get out of control and a lot more people can die if we lack hospital capacity. While we wait for the vaccine to get out to the population, tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, could die—really needlessly, at this point.

Imagine your loved one dying with the end goal in clear sight.

Polling this week shows that our habits are improving. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, for example, found that 73 percent of 1,676 respondents said they wear a protective mask every time they leave their home and may be in contact with others.

That number has gone up from just over half in May.

But there is still a large partisan split here which undermines the effectiveness of these measures. While 87 percent of Democrats and 71 percent of independents said they wear a mask every time they leave their house, just 55 percent of Republicans do.

However, another encouraging trend is that seven in ten Americans are willing to follow social distancing guidelines for another six months if needed.

However the poll found that at least one third of Americans hold at least one misconception about face coverings.

“Among adults who believe at least one misconception about face masks, six in ten (61%) say they think the seriousness of coronavirus is being exaggerated and half say wearing a mask is a personal choice (50%),” the poll states.

Still, these numbers are encouraging, that we can by and large make it to the finish line—we just need to tamp down the current surge.

Schooling remains a key point of contention. As a parent of two kids who are in elementary school, I get it. My kids are struggling. It’s hard to get them to stay in class. It’s hard to keep their spirits up. They miss their friends. They hate being stuck at the house. Distance learning, at least for young children, does not work well.

Despite claims that schools are relatively safe, that’s not what the data says. The first week of December US News reported that the COVID monitor showed that there had been nearly 250,000 student and staff cases across the United States since Aug. 1.

That’s more cases than in every U.S. state combined from January to April 1 of this year.

That number has only gone up. The COVID monitor currently reports nearly 400,000 cases—237,000 students and nearly 108,000 faculty.

CDC has shifted their guidance now, calling schools a “potential source of COVID-19 outbreaks, due to the number of individuals intermingling in close proximity for extended periods of time.”

There are of course ways to minimize contact—reduce the hours, reduce class sizes, go to hybrid models. I am not necessarily against those ideas once the overall community spread goes down again, but, right now, given the numbers state and locally, how does it make sense to open things up?

This is a short-term problem. Personally, I would suggest delaying the restart of the classes until February, and extend the school year into the summer. Get us to a place where the vaccines can get to our teachers and our students, and we can safely get these students back to their schools.

I have been disappointed overall by our nation’s lack of patience with regard to this disease. From the start people have dismissed the virus as a fraud, minimized the danger, and treated things as innocuous as masks as a freedom symbol. The result is here we are, nine months into this, and the pandemic continues to rage out of control and it is a huge threat to our communities and our nation—and the most vulnerable people are the ones suffering the most.

We need to hunker down. We are in the red zone, the end goal is in sight, but we still have some tough yards to go to get to pay dirt.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

