Officer Responsible for Search Warrant of Breonna Taylor’s Home Terminated

By Kalani E. Gaines

Another officer who was involved in the case of Breonna Taylor’s death back in March has been disciplined for incompetence during the botched raid of her home.

Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant of Taylor’s home, received notice today from Louisville Chief of Police Yvette Gentry that his employment would be terminated from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Upon investigation conducted by the police department’s Professional Standards Unit, Gentry found Jaynes had violated Standard Operating Procedure 8.1.17 Preparation for Search Warrant Execution along with Standard Operation Procedure 5.1.5 Truthfulness/Untruthfulness.

“It is clear from this review there should have been better controls, supervision, and scrutiny over this operation prior to the warrant being signed and executed,” Gentry stated. “You were the officer who conducted the majority of the investigation; however, neither you, your direct supervisor, or his lieutenant were present or available at the scene when the search warrant was executed.”

Taylor’s address had a search warrant because it was believed that her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, was part of a drug ring and that he had been receiving packages there; however, this information was found to be incorrect.

“Detective Jaynes lied when he swore ‘verified through US Postal Inspector.’ Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector,” Gentry stated. “Detective Jones also lied when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised ‘that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.’”

Gentry made it clear to Jaynes that his conduct was intolerable within the LMPD, for bringing damages to the victims, their families and community, and the police department itself, stating, “Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department. Your conduct has severely damaged the image our Department has established within our community.”

Jaynes’ actions have greatly affected the department’s ability to gain trust from the citizens they are responsible for protecting, leaving Gentry with a reason to excuse him from his duties.

“The results of your actions seriously impede the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible,” Gentry stated. “I have the utmost confidence in my decision to terminate your employment for the best interest for the LMPD and our community.”

Jaynes will have an opportunity to provide any additional information in spite of the findings and conclusions of the investigation during counsel on December 31.

