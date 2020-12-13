Sunday Commentary: Opponents of B Call for New Vision, but Don’t Offer One

By David M. Greenwald

The voters have spoken on Measure B, there can be no doubt. We have undertaken some analysis of it and the opponents who published an op-ed in the local paper correctly note that about 52 percent of the voters voted no (of course that means that 48 percent voted yes) and opposed the project—and that opposition greatly intensified as you got closer to Mace Blvd.

From that result, at least, the op-ed headline suggests that Measure B’s failure “suggests need for new vision.” But the authors—Roberta Millstein, Pam Gunnell, Nancy Price, Alan Pryor and Colin Walsh—do not present one.

Instead, they talk about the campaign, their lack of resources, long odds, and ultimately the voter repudiation of Measure B.

The opponents note: “The No on B campaign, composed solely of volunteer Davis citizens, created its own literature, designed its own sign and other graphics, was active on social media, and, to the extent possible during COVID, pounded the pavement distributing flyers to let Davisites know about the negative impacts that this project would bring. It was a true grassroots effort.”

They add: “There were no paid designers, no paid consultants, no multiple glossy mailers, and no push-polls to gather information on what messages would sell.”

Indeed, that is one of the great things about Davis—we still live in a town where a grassroots effort can prevail. But, at the same time, this was not the Herculean upset that they portray. Instead, this was a tough year to push through a major project.

In addition to the very legitimate concerns about traffic—that, from the geographic distribution of opposition, clearly was the decisive factor—you had the uncertainty regarding the future in the face of COVID-based upheaval and the lack of students, who would have strongly supported a campaign of this sort in normal years.

A narrow loss doesn’t necessarily mean the need to offer a new vision, it could simply mean that both the city and proponents of the measure needed to do a better job of explaining why such a project was necessary in the first place.

Polling that I have seen over the last five years, for instance, consistently shows that the typical voter does not have a true sense for how precarious the city budget actually is. Respondents generally find that city finances are actually good to fair while, in reality, they are probably more accurately in the poor range. The city is at least $8 million in the hole—pre-COVID. Few outside of the regular attendees of council meetings are probably aware of that fact, and the polling bears that out—consistently.

I don’t buy into the notion that Measure B was “defeated in the face of long odds.” In fact, just the opposite, as it came very close to passing despite an almost perfect storm against it—the traffic issues of Mace erupted last year and have subsided due to COVID, but remain fresh in the voters’ minds. And the uncertainty of the time and the need for future office space definitely didn’t help.

Close elections hinge on issues small and large—they do not necessarily represent a wholesale repudiation of the concept. Remember, 48 percent of the voters were willing to support the project despite the host of valid concerns registered by the opposition.

The writers then overstep their case. They write that “the election also demonstrates that there is a troubling disconnect between the current City Council and the concerns of its citizens, including the concerns of many downtown business owners.”

They note the support of the entire council and write “there was not a single voice on the council that championed citizen or city of Davis Commission concerns about DISC.”

And yet, when push came to shove, the opponents of DISC did not manage to do well at the polls. In fact, the two council incumbents on the ballot won overwhelmingly over opponents to DISC.

In particular, one of the authors of the piece, Colin Walsh, finished a distant third with just under 22 percent of the vote. He faced two candidates that strongly supported DISC but received a combined 78 percent of the vote.

The writers argue: “The defeat of DISC signals that the Davis community does not agree with the council.”

But when the voters had a chance to repudiate the council on this issue, they did not do so.

In the end, the voters were relatively evenly split, with the strong preferences of the voters in the eastern portion of town tipping the scale against the more modest support of the rest of the community.

Meanwhile, there was no alternative vision presented by the opponents. They were quick to point out what they saw as major problems with the project, citing “the car and commuter orientation of the project would have created very significant traffic impacts on Mace Blvd. and in nearby neighborhoods,” and, second, “the project was financially speculative and poorly timed, coinciding with the devastating economic impacts of COVID on the downtown and local businesses.”

But then they offer no answer for those problems that remain—the city’s inability to pay for its infrastructure, the city’s ongoing structural deficit masked by moving infrastructure and other needs off-budget, the lack of jobs for students graduating in the STEM field but not heading to university employment, the lack of housing and the increasing cost of living for people in this community.

If the authors want a new vision for Davis, perhaps they should put one forward. That might be why the slow growth candidates did not fare well when they actually had to run in races—they fail to offer an alternative other than NO.

In this election, there were enough localized impacts and uncertainty that enough voters joined them on the question of DISC, but the lack of vision likely hurt them when they had to offer their own way forward in council races.

I don’t disagree that we need a vision for the way forward from here, I just haven’t seen one put up that can help us forward.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: