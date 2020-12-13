Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sunday Commentary: Opponents of B Call for New Vision, but Don’t Offer One

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(30) Comments
393 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald

The voters have spoken on Measure B, there can be no doubt.  We have undertaken some analysis of it and the opponents who published an op-ed in the local paper correctly note that about 52 percent of the voters voted no (of course that means that 48 percent voted yes) and opposed the project—and that opposition greatly intensified as you got closer to Mace Blvd.

From that result, at least, the op-ed headline suggests that Measure B’s failure “suggests need for new vision.”  But the authors—Roberta Millstein, Pam Gunnell, Nancy Price, Alan Pryor and Colin Walsh—do not present one.

Instead, they talk about the campaign, their lack of resources, long odds, and ultimately the voter repudiation of Measure B.

The opponents note: “The No on B campaign, composed solely of volunteer Davis citizens, created its own literature, designed its own sign and other graphics, was active on social media, and, to the extent possible during COVID, pounded the pavement distributing flyers to let Davisites know about the negative impacts that this project would bring.  It was a true grassroots effort.”

They add: “There were no paid designers, no paid consultants, no multiple glossy mailers, and no push-polls to gather information on what messages would sell.”

Indeed, that is one of the great things about Davis—we still live in a town where a grassroots effort can prevail.  But, at the same time, this was not the Herculean upset that they portray.  Instead, this was a tough year to push through a major project.

In addition to the very legitimate concerns about traffic—that, from the geographic distribution of opposition, clearly was the decisive factor—you had the uncertainty regarding the future in the face of COVID-based upheaval and the lack of students, who would have strongly supported a campaign of this sort in normal years.

A narrow loss doesn’t necessarily mean the need to offer a new vision, it could simply mean that both the city and proponents of the measure needed to do a better job of explaining why such a project was necessary in the first place.

Polling that I have seen over the last five years, for instance, consistently shows that the typical voter does not have a true sense for how precarious the city budget actually is.  Respondents generally find that city finances are actually good to fair while, in reality, they are probably more accurately in the poor range.  The city is at least $8 million in the hole—pre-COVID.  Few outside of the regular attendees of council meetings are probably aware of that fact, and the polling bears that out—consistently.

I don’t buy into the notion that Measure B was “defeated in the face of long odds.”  In fact, just the opposite, as it came very close to passing despite an almost perfect storm against it—the traffic issues of Mace erupted last year and have subsided due to COVID, but remain fresh in the voters’ minds.  And the uncertainty of the time and the need for future office space definitely didn’t help.

Close elections hinge on issues small and large—they do not necessarily represent a wholesale repudiation of the concept.  Remember, 48 percent of the voters were willing to support the project despite the host of valid concerns registered by the opposition.

The writers then overstep their case.  They write that “the election also demonstrates that there is a troubling disconnect between the current City Council and the concerns of its citizens, including the concerns of many downtown business owners.”

They note the support of the entire council and write “there was not a single voice on the council that championed citizen or city of Davis Commission concerns about DISC.”

And yet, when push came to shove, the opponents of DISC did not manage to do well at the polls.  In fact, the two council incumbents on the ballot won overwhelmingly over opponents to DISC.

In particular, one of the authors of the piece, Colin Walsh, finished a distant third with just under 22 percent of the vote.  He faced two candidates that strongly supported DISC but received a combined 78 percent of the vote.

The writers argue: “The defeat of DISC signals that the Davis community does not agree with the council.”

But when the voters had a chance to repudiate the council on this issue, they did not do so.

In the end, the voters were relatively evenly split, with the strong preferences of the voters in the eastern portion of town tipping the scale against the more modest support of the rest of the community.

Meanwhile, there was no alternative vision presented by the opponents.  They were quick to point out what they saw as major problems with the project, citing “the car and commuter orientation of the project would have created very significant traffic impacts on Mace Blvd. and in nearby neighborhoods,” and, second, “the project was financially speculative and poorly timed, coinciding with the devastating economic impacts of COVID on the downtown and local businesses.”

But then they offer no answer for those problems that remain—the city’s inability to pay for its infrastructure, the city’s ongoing structural deficit masked by moving infrastructure and other needs off-budget, the lack of jobs for students graduating in the STEM field but not heading to university employment, the lack of housing and the increasing cost of living for people in this community.

If the authors want a new vision for Davis, perhaps they should put one forward.  That might be why the slow growth candidates did not fare well when they actually had to run in races—they fail to offer an alternative other than NO.

In this election, there were enough localized impacts and uncertainty that enough voters joined them on the question of DISC, but the lack of vision likely hurt them when they had to offer their own way forward in council races.

I don’t disagree that we need a vision for the way forward from here, I just haven’t seen one put up that can help us forward.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

30 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: Opponents of B Call for New Vision, but Don’t Offer One”

  2. Ron Glick

    Why put out a new vision when you are happy with the old one. Its like the GOP and healthcare where we are still waiting after almost 30 years since Hillary Care for a plan.

    Remember when Julie Partansky didn’t want to pave the alleys? The do nothing vision of no on everything will lead to whole sections of town returning to dirt roads as our 50 year old infrastructure crumbling roads and broken sidewalks wait for a fix.

    You write this as if no one won if No won but that’s not true. Davis Luddites have much to crow about. They won on both B and D. When it comes to development with D in place for another ten years it doesn’t matter who is on the City Council.

     

  3. Alan Miller

    But the authors—Roberta Millstein, Pam Gunnell, Nancy Price, Alan Pryor and Colin Walsh—do not present one.

    NOT a business park east of Mace.  That’s a vision.

    In fact, if you live on the east end of the urban line, it’s a vision of the Sierra Nevada on clear days.

    1. Ron Oertel

      That’s the vision I prefer, as well.

      It’s actually a vision for anyone passing through there.  A logical end to the city, with crops growing beyond that.

  4. Alan Miller

    But then they offer no answer for those problems that remain—the city’s inability to pay for its infrastructure,

    NEW VISION:  Raise taxes forever.

    the city’s ongoing structural deficit masked by moving infrastructure and other needs off-budget,

    NEW VISION: Do it next year, foever.

    the lack of jobs for students graduating in the STEM field but not heading to university employment,

    NEW VISION: Live somewhere else.

    the lack of housing and

    NEW VISION: Live somewhere else.

    the increasing cost of living for people in this community.

    NEW VISION:  Live somewhere else.

    I don’t disagree that we need a vision for the way forward from here, I just haven’t seen one put up that can help us forward.

    NEW VISION: See above.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Some other “visions” –

      The pension system (for most California cities) will collapse, especially if the stock market does.  What percentage of the city’s budget is currently (and projected to) pay people who no longer do any work for the city?

      the lack of jobs for students graduating in the STEM field but not heading to university employment,

      NEW VISION: Live somewhere else.

      Probably 7 miles up Highway 113, if that thing is viable.  Certainly, the 1,600 housing units planned for inclusion at the site should be viable (as usual).

       

  5. Ron Oertel

    This appears to be a general “vision” statement, from the letter that David is criticizing as lacking in “vision”:

    The defeat of DISC signals that the Davis community does not agree with the Council. We hope it is part of an alternative perspective and vision for the future of the City and it is the one that youth have embraced enthusiastically – a healthy planet that equitably supports humans, other species, and ecosystems in the web of life.  It is one that rejects the massive car-oriented sprawl of the past and embraces projects that mitigate climate change, not worsen it.  It is the one that supports our local retailers and independent businesses. It is one that makes significant inroads toward providing affordable housing, not just the bare minimum that DISC offered. It is one that makes the best and highest use of precious resources like prime farmland and species habitat.  It is long-sighted, innovative, and progressive.  It is a positive path forward for Davis.

    2. Don Shor

      The defeat of DISC signals that the Davis community does not agree with the Council.

      Yet the community returned the incumbents to office by overwhelming margins, and soundly rejected the candidates supported by the authors.
      I think a second shot at a business park on that site could prevail.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          As I wrote: “But then they offer no answer for those problems that remain—the city’s inability to pay for its infrastructure, the city’s ongoing structural deficit masked by moving infrastructure and other needs off-budget, the lack of jobs for students graduating in the STEM field but not heading to university employment, the lack of housing and the increasing cost of living for people in this community.” Perhaps you think I’m mistaken here, I’m all ears.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Three of the finance and budget commissioners did not agree that DISC would create a “fiscal profit” for the city at all.

          If viable, DISC would have created more housing demand than it satisfied on-site.

          If this type of thing is actually viable, recent graduates (who actually want to stay in a hot, flat area near UCD) will likely live 7 miles up Highway 113 (where it’s cheaper, and where they’re planning to include 1,600 housing units on-site).  In addition to the 4,000 or so units that were previously planned adjacent to that area, of which a significant number have already been constructed.

          An “inaccurate”, harmful vision is not one I’d suggest following.

        4. Ron Oertel

          You have an entirely different “vision”, to begin with.

          There will always be a “reason” for someone like you to pursue sprawl – even when it directly conflicts with other claimed personal visions and goals (e.g., reducing local contributions to greenhouse gasses, avoiding the creation of housing shortages, preservation of farmland, etc.).

  6. Ron Oertel

    Yet the community returned the incumbents to office by overwhelming margins, and soundly rejected the candidates supported by the authors.

    How did that school board race turn out, by the way?  In terms of alignment with the Vanguard’s “vision”?  😉

    I think a second shot at a business park on that site could prevail.

    No easy fix, as with Nishi (which was a lot closer).  And by that time, traffic will have returned, the business park in Woodland will have a massive head start, etc. (Assuming once again that there’s any actual “demand” for that type of thing, beyond the 1,600 housing units.)

    Also – Need a new traffic study, EIR, fiscal and financial analysis, perhaps?

    And no doubt, many will be “ready” for another attempt. 😉

  7. Tia Will

    The defeat of DISC signals that the Davis community does not agree with the council.”

    I think it is undeniable that there was not an agreement of the majority with the position of the council on this issue. Whether the votes on councilmembers hinged on this issue or others is a matter of debate that will not be resolved here and now.

    As for offering a new vision, that is not necessary for calling out when a mistake is about to be made. I’ll provide real medical examples. I have been stopped from making surgical errors many times by nurses, and on one occasion by a housekeeper who had overheard something I had said and stopped me. That does not mean I expected them to make suggestions on how best to do the surgery, but I was grateful for them speaking out and stopping the potential harm my acts could have caused. I find this a very weak argument for all except the actual candidates who I feel do have an obligation to put forward an alternative plan for problems.

     

  8. Sharla Cheney

    I was annoyed by the Op-Ed. I found it to be distasteful. I noted that certain members of the letter in the past were unwilling to just accept results of elections and chose to file lawsuits in an attempt to subvert voter approval of projects.  If the project had won, I’m guessing that there would have been a lawsuit filed to stop it, because that’s how it goes with these things.  I note that there was a substantial number of voters in Davis who voted to approve it, which shouldn’t be ignored.

    1. Ron Oertel

      I see nothing distasteful in the letter.

      Lawsuits are not necessarily limited to opponents of a proposal, nor are they based upon votes (by councils or voters). No one is claiming “voter fraud”, here, nor have they ever regarding proposals that were approved.

      But regardless, perhaps that’s another possible obstacle – if they try again (and don’t properly update whatever associated processes are needed as a result).  Assuming that your speculation is correct.

  9. Alan Miller

    Bottom Line —

    I find the premise of this article incredibly hypocritical.  But I understand that the seriousness of hypocrisy has been de-criminalized for this blog comment section recently, so we’re alright, eh?!?

    While it is easy to argue the direct effect of losing potential tax dollars over a single project, what has really harmed us is losing tax dollars from many projects, most of which were never even proposed.  The reason for that is Measure JeRkeD, pure and simple.

    So I don’t blame the individuals targeted in Paragraph 2, easy scapegoats.  I blame:

    1)  The owner of this blog, for continuously failing to understand the effect of Measure JeRkeD on limiting housing, hurting lower income people, and killing our tax base.

    2)  Property owners who keep voting for Measure JeRkeD to keep their property values high – both individual and corporations.

    3)  Students who fail to see Measure JeRkeD is their biggest obstacle to housing and don’t fight it.

    4)  The City Council for dropping Measure JeRkeD on the ballot again this year with virtually no discussion, because it is politically prudent to do so – i.e., it is politically suicidal to oppose it.

    5)  The 83% of Davis voters who voted for Measure JeRkeD.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Isn’t it possible that someone can support a people’s right to vote on a project and oppose their decision and reasoning behind opposing it?

  10. Alan Miller

    the lack of students, who would have strongly supported a campaign of this sort in normal years.

    At least be honest about what you mean here.  Just like the recent call to clearly define words such as the word “we”, we should clearly define what we mean as “students”.  What we are talking here are activist students, often associated with the College Democrats.  If you really were honest about the politics of most students regarding local issues, you’d find the attitude is one of getting the h*ll through college and having very little idea what is going on in local politics.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      That’s probably why voting levels by students are low under the best of circumstances. But at the same time, when they do vote they tend to support housing and economic development and were widely seen in 2006 as providing the margin of victory for Target. I don’t see any disconnect between the idea that students are low propensity voters and the idea that when they do vote they could have potentially provided the difference in the margins here.

      1. Ron Oertel

        You’d think that they’d vote against housing shortages created by something like DISC.

        Not sure how they determine the number of student voters, but Target was infill.  If the DISC developers try again, perhaps students’ commitment regarding their concerns related to climate change would be tested.

        In the meantime, the other development which failed in Davis (before it was even presented to voters) and subsequently “moved” 7 miles up Highway 113 would provide both jobs AND cheaper housing for recent graduates (assuming it’s actually viable – even there).

        And of course, Trump won’t be on the ballot again, which means that there won’t likely be a record turnout (as there apparently was last time).

        So maybe, the subgroup of students that Alan is referring to aren’t as formidable as some imply. Seems to me that they have the “ear” of some on the council, though.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for