Unsafe Business Practices Alleged at Davis Ace Hardware

By Emily Dill

DAVIS — Davis Ace Hardware has received backlash from employees and the community via social media platforms for conducting “unsafe business practices during COVID-19.” With three employees testing positive for the virus, and many others experiencing symptoms, the store has chosen to remain open to the public.

On Dec. 18, the first positive test was announced to staff, and in the same announcement, store management stated that they would stay open throughout the rest of the holiday season. Just three days later on Dec. 21, eleven employees called in sick for their shifts, most claiming they were experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

One employee communicated to management their concerns about keeping the store open. Management dismissed their concerns, as well as brushing off the fact that eleven employees called in sick. Management stated the employees were simply experiencing cold or flu symptoms.

The employee also asked about hazard pay for front-line workers in their communication with management. The question was dismissed because the job was taken “voluntarily.” Management said that they could relay the complaints to corporate. At this time, the employee offered to communicate directly with the corporate office about their concerns.

The day following this discussion, the employee that brought up these concerns with management was suspended from work due to the discovery that multiple workers had signed a letter to corporate detailing their concerns and changes they would like to see.

Strict rules were then put in place, prohibiting workers from speaking to one-another. An “investigation” by management into the suspended employee is still underway, some claiming that it is an attempt to discover who else had signed the letter to corporate.

Under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), however, employees have the legal right to discuss the terms and conditions of their employment, including if they feel they’re not being paid enough and wish to seek raises from their employer.

Dec. 24 marked the third COVID-19 case amongst Ace employees in just one month, while the store remains open with the same safety protocols that resulted in this situation. Public commenters on social media emphasize that more positive cases will be appearing amongst Ace workers in the following days.

Violations of specific laws are still in debate at the moment, but the community has clearly expressed their frustration with the management of Davis Ace Hardware and demands, alongside employees, for changes to be made. The store is also still open to the public at the moment despite the ongoing situation.

Emily Dill is a fourth year Political Science major at UC Davis, also minoring in Professional Writing and Environmental Policy.