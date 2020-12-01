Breaking News
Yolo Food Bank is Brimming with Gratitude

Breaking News, City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
by Michael Bisch

I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a terribly devastating year in so many respects. A global pandemic, socio-economic devastation, destructive fires and smoke, political upheaval and personal tragedies. As the executive director of Yolo Food Bank, I have a bird’s eye view of both the COVID-19 pandemic impacts and the response. Regrettably, those of our neighbors already teetering on the edge, representing more than a third of the population, are disproportionately impacted.  I have bounced back and forth between tremendous frustration and profound sadness these past nine months over the awful plight of these families.

Yet, in spite of that, I am both grateful and inspired by the outpouring of community support for our struggling neighbors.  The food, funding and volunteer time donated to Yolo Food Bank has led to a near tripling of the food distributed throughout Yolo County compared to pre-pandemic levels. The pandemic response here in Yolo County has been truly remarkable. The residents, businesses, nonprofit partners, community organizations, and local governments have all rallied around Yolo Food Bank to a degree unequaled elsewhere in California.

Yolo Food Bank is humbled by this incredible outpouring of community support for the families we serve…and tremendously grateful.  For an uplifting start to your day, please spend seven short minutes viewing “Hungry For Heroes,” celebrating the more than 100 extraordinary food donors who sustained Yolo Food Bank in an extraordinary year.


With gratitude,
Michael Bisch
Executive Director
Yolo Food Bank   

 

