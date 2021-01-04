Santa Rita Jail Reports Eighty-Seven Active Cases Yet Testing Remains Low – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1 & 2: San Francisco County Jails, Page 3 & 4: Santa Rita Jail, Page 5: Sacramento County Jails, Page 6: Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, Page 7 & 8: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

Daily updates on the COVID-19 crisis in California’s county jail system

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

As of Jan. 3, there are 87 active COVID-19 cases. 78 are asymptomatic while nine are symptomatic. Minimal testing, poor quarantine protocols, and lack of proper testing suggest that there may be more cases than ACSO reports. There are 9 housing pods quarantined.

ACSO reports 11 current positive staff/contractor cases as of Jan. 2. There have been a total of 93 staff cases thus far, of which 82 have recovered.

SRJ’s population is currently 2150 people, showing an increase of two people since Jan. 2.

6712 tests have been conducted to date. SRJ has not conducted any new tests since Jan. 1 despite the ongoing outbreak. ACSO reports 17 pending tests.

While the weekly testing rate is already low, it has increased by two percent. 12 percent of the jail population was tested within the seven-day period prior to Dec. 28. In the past week, 14 percent of the jail population was tested.

SRJ currently has 173 orange patients – showing a decrease of one person since Jan. 2. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan .

SRJ currently has 16 red patients – a decrease of two people from Jan. 2. Red patients are those with COVID-19 symptoms who are not confirmed to be positive.

There are 87 dark red patients, who have positive test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), Housing Unit (HU) 8A, HU8C, or HU34) when cleared by medical.

HU 33 A, B, and C remain quarantined due to a patient presenting symptoms on Jan. 1. It is scheduled to be released on Jan. 16 unless the index case tests negative. (These housing pods were last quarantined on Dec. 16.)

HU 21 B remains quarantined due to a patient presenting symptoms on Jan. 1. It is scheduled to be released on Jan. 16 unless the index case tests negative. (This housing pod was last quarantined on July 2.)

35 A, B, and C remain quarantined until Jan. 5. 35 D, E, and F have been removed from quarantined status.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Dec. 28 there are 7 new active COVID-19 cases in custody.

Including these new cases, there have been 92 total confirmed cases since April.

There are 181 persons in quarantine, of which 9 are in medical isolation. Since Dec. 24, the quarantine and medical isolation populations decreased by 16 and increased by 3 individuals respectively.

Overall, there have been 7,677 total bookings since April, an increase in 157 persons since Dec. 22. 9,343 cumulative tests have been administered thus far.

Since the pandemic emerged, SF Sheriff’s Office has released the majority of confirmed positive cases — 91 positive cases were released. 12 more since Dec. 22. SFSO continues to display an increasing trend of such releases. This strategy has aided SF jails in keeping their active cases under strict control unlike other counties in California.

As of Dec. 28, the incarcerated population is 772 people. It has consistently remained under 800 people since Nov. 13.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of Dec. 22, there have been 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sacramento County Jail system.

Between Dec. 15 – Dec. 22, 17 active cases were reported in the Main Jail and zero cases in Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center — showing no change since Dec. 8.

There are 3,292 incarcerated people in both county jails.

No data provided this week on the number of active cases released from custody and the number of resolved cases.

There are 3 active cases in custody in the YDF. 14 youth were tested between Dec. 15 – Dec. 22, compared with 20 youth tested between Dec. 8 – Dec. 15.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. LA County – Highlights

LA Jail:

As of Sept. 14, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the LA jail system.

Of the 49 active cases of the virus within the jail, 42 individuals are symptomatic and 7 asymptomatic. Since testing began, 2888 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 265 individuals were released while active.

The total number of incarcerated people tested is approximately 23,058.

Since yesterday, 39 new individuals have been booked into the jail, and 51 have been released.

There are 43 results pending and 85 incarcerated people in medical isolation.

Note: According to LASD, isolation is designated for individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting certain flu-like symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection. All patients in isolation/under observation have either tested positive or are pending results. Further, quarantine is designated for individuals who have had close contact with someone pending test results or a positive patient.

7. Orange County – Highlights

As of Sept. 15, there have been 556 total COVID-19 cases in the Orange County Jail.

Currently, there are 19 active cases in the jail and 72 results pending.

At this time, there are 19 incarcerated people in medical isolation due to exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

There have been no significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

8. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of Dec. 30, there are 20 active cases in the Santa Clara County jail system – the lowest it has been in 2.5 weeks.

The jail population is currently at 2148 people – an increase of 22 people from Dec. 29. Since mid-December, t he population has dropped from the 2200s to the 2100s.

Since Saturday, 192 tests have been administered resulting in 7 positive tests – 5 on Sunday and 2 on Monday. Last week, a total of 441 tests were administered and 14 tests came back positive. In total, 14,233 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 292 cumulative cases – an increase of 3 reported cases since Dec. 28.

Active cases have been in the double digits since Dec. 9. Beginning on Dec. 1, new cases were reported everyday except on Dec. 26 and Dec. 29.

The highest active cases count since September, was 39 cases, reported on Dec. 21. The lowest active cases count was 20 cases, reported on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation, and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on booking statistics: https://app.powerbigov.us/view?r=eyJrIjoiNmJhNmM4NDYtNWUxZi00N2FiLWIxNWItMTA3ZDc2MzY4OWEyIiwidCI6IjIyZDVjMmNmLWNlM2UtNDQzZC05YTdmLWRmY2MwMjMxZjczZiJ9

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Tiffany Devlin, Alana Bleimann, Ozge Terzioglu, Angela Khov & Aparna Komarla

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)