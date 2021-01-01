Seven Deaths Reported Over Two Days; CDCR Death Toll Reaches 129 – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of Jan. 1, there have been 40,104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 31,453 have been resolved while 7,919 remain active in custody. There have been 129 deaths across the CDCR system.

North Kern State Prison (NKSP) reported 77 new cases. The facility has 649 confirmed cases, 363 of which are active in custody and 279 have been resolved. NKSP has not reported any death so far. Notably their testing has decreased significantly. Between Dec.4 – Dec. 18, NKSP administered 2,540 tests, however from Dec. 18 – Jan. 1 only 900 tests were administered.

Calipatria State Prison (CAL) reported 46 new cases. CAL now has 705 confirmed cases, of which 385 cases are active in custody and 309 cases were resolved. CAL has not reported any deaths.

Mule Creek State Prison (MKSP) reported 43 new cases. The facility now has 1,455 confirmed cases, of which 404 are active in custody. 2 deaths have been reported thus far.

CA Correctional Institution (CCI) reported two more deaths, bringing the death toll to three. In addition, CCI has 1,220 confirmed cases, of which 173 cases are active in custody.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Jaskiran Soomal, Mengyu Yang & Aparna Komarla

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)