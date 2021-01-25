Citizens, Including 3 Grand Jurors in Breonna Taylor Case, Want to Impeach Kentucky AG

By Zahra Abbas

KENTUCKY – State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the subject of a petition to the Kentucky Legislature calling for his impeachment – three grand jurors involved in the Breonna Taylor case are among the Kentuckians signing the petition.

According to Courier Journal, “This marks the third impeachment petition filed against a state official in recent weeks, following petitions filed against Gov. Andy Beshear and state Rep. Robert Goforth.”

For the protection of their identities, the three jurors’ names have been concealed.

The purpose of this petition against Cameron is because of Taylor’s case and the issues with the evidence presented in court.

These jurors were randomly selected, but with the pressure of being involved in a case with extremely powerful law enforcement, the misrepresentation of these findings are being highlighted.

Cameron has not responded to this petition yet and “did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the petition,” according to reports in the “Courier Journal.”

According to House Speaker David Osborne, they have received a notice in regards to the petition for impeachment, but will not comment further until it is reviewed by both attorneys and the committee.

Representative Nemes, the chair of the current impeachment committee, “has not read the petition…but it is likely to go under the same process as others”

Cameron played a key role within the Breonna Taylor case – he investigated the fatal shooting.

In the press conference released after the investigation of the tragic shooting, Cameron stated that he presented all the information, including “every ‘homicide offense” before the Grand Jury came to its conclusion.

This presents an issue because jurors said that there was no mention of a “homicide offense” charges presented to the grand jury.

Almost a week after the press conference, the jurors had accused Cameron of “not taking accountability and responsibility” for his actions.

After this, “Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell ruled in October that the grand jurors could speak out about the proceedings, and two more grand jurors have come forward to express their displeasure with Cameron’s handling of the case.” Which has led to further scrutiny.

Including the jurors, more Kentuckians have signed this petition in agreement of this misconduct.

Many want to ensure that Cameron, and others, are being held accountable in this case because “Mr. Cameron continues to blatantly disregard the truth,” according to Kevin Glogower, one of the attorneys representing the petitioners.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: