‘Cold and Hungry’ Man Sets Self Up to Get Arrested, Then Waits for Officers

By Dalia Bautista Rodriguez

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Ignacio Perez made it easy for arresting officers last March 29, setting himself up for a crime and then waiting to be jailed.

Perez has been in jail now for nearly 10 months after violating a restraining order because, as he told peace officers, he was “cold and hungry” and wanted to get arrested.

According to testimony in Sacramento County Superior Court this week, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Rodriguez responded to a call last March 29 at a residence in Sacramento that the defendant was at someone’s property, from which Perez had been banned by a court restraining order.

Once Rodriguez arrived at the location, he saw Perez outside of the residence and observed that he was about 20 yards away from the front door of the home. He made contact with the defendant and the reporting party, who said the defendant had arrived an hour prior.

The reporting party also stated that Ignacio Perez said he wanted to go to jail because he was cold and hungry. The defendant initially banged at the front door and had been breaking things on the front porch.

The restraining order was issued on May 27, 2015, and expired May 26, 2020. Officer Rodriguez took a statement from the defendant, who repeated he was cold and hungry and wanted to go to jail. The defendant knew the father would call the police and so he decided to go to the residence.

It was stated in the restraining order that he was to stay away from the residence, but there was no distance restriction included within the restraining order.

Judge Kevin McCormick stated that the yardage was not relevant nor the protective party, as the defendant went there with the specific purpose to violate the restraining order. He found sufficient evidence that the defendant is guilty and is entitled to a preliminary hearing, now set for Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 61.

