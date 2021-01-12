Breaking News
Commentary: Trump and Supporters Say Antifa Did It, but That’s Not What the FBI Says

By David M. Greenwald

Ever since the Capitol Riots occurred last Wednesday, President Trump and his supporters have blamed “Antifa people” for storming the Capitol.  But the FBI, Kevin McCarthy and an exhaustive report from the Associated Press make it clear that the vast majority of those involved were MAGA, committed Trumpists along with QAnon and some Proud Boys sprinkled in.

Various news agencies are reporting that President Trump most recently made the remark to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a 30-minute phone conversation.  McCarthy who has steadfastly supported the President, nevertheless pushed back: “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there.”

The Hill this morning reports that McCarthy “told members of his GOP conference on a call Monday that the riot at the Capitol was not caused by Antifa, urging lawmakers not to further spread misinformation about the pro-Trump mob that stormed the House and Senate last week.”

“McCarthy told all members on the call that he has been receiving FBI briefings and it is clear that antifa was not behind this,” the Hill reported quoting “one source familiar with the call.” “That it was in fact right-wing extremists and QAnon adherents, and he urged members to stop spreading false information to the contrary.”

Yesterday Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida made the claim that “antifa was behind the violence that broke out at the Capitol on Wednesday.”

“Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics,” Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama tweeted the day after the riot.

However, McCarthy told members that “it was determined to be right-wing extremists and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.”

Furthermore, the FBI has said publicly that “it determined that no members of the left-wing movement antifa were involved in the storming of the Capitol.”

“We have no indication of that at this time,” Washington Field Office assistant director Steven D’Antuono said when asked about any potential involvement of Antifa last week.

The Associated Press said on Monday that they “reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or who, going maskless amid the pandemic, were later identified through photographs and videos taken during the melee.”

They report, “The evidence gives lie to claims by right-wing pundits and Republican officials such as Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that the violence was perpetrated by left-wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president.”

The AP found “that many of the rioters had taken to social media after the November election to retweet and parrot false claims by Trump that the vote had been stolen in a vast international conspiracy. Several had openly threatened violence against Democrats and Republicans they considered insufficiently loyal to the president. During the riot, some livestreamed and posted photos of themselves at the Capitol. Afterwards, many bragged about what they had done.”

The article details numerous individuals who were arrested and their ties to right wing groups.

The AP reports that their “review found that QAnon beliefs were common among those who heeded Trump’s call to come to Washington.”

They note that the mob “also included members of the neofascist group known as the Proud Boys, whom Trump urged to “stand back and stand by” when asked to condemn them by a moderator during a presidential debate in September.”

One of many people profiled in the AP article was William Arthury Leary, “who owns a manufactured housing business in Utica, New York. In an interview Friday, Leary told the AP that he strongly believes the election was stolen from Trump and that he went to Washington to show his support.”

He said that “he doesn’t trust information reported by the mainstream media and that one of his main sources of information was Infowars, the far-right conspiracy site run by Alex Jones. He denied he ever set foot in the Capitol and complained that he was held for more than 24 hours and had his cell phone seized.

“They treated us like animals,” he complained. “They took all our phones. I didn’t get to make a phone call to tell anybody where I was.”

The AP reports that some are facing consequences even beyond their arrests.

For example, they report that a Texas sheriff announced Thursday “that he had reported one of his lieutenants to the FBI after she posted photos of herself on social media with a crowd outside the Capitol. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Lt. Roxanne Mathai, a 46-year-old jailer, had the right to attend the rally but he’s investigating whether she may have broken the law.”

One of the posts Mathai shared was a photo that appeared to be taken Wednesday from among the mass of Trump supporters outside the Capitol, “Not gonna lie……aside from my kids, this was, indeed, the best day of my life. And it’s not over yet.”

Bottom line—those arrested by the FBI tell the story that the people arrested for crimes inside the building were active Trump supporters, not part of any type of counter-Trump insurgency.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

27 thoughts on “Commentary: Trump and Supporters Say Antifa Did It, but That’s Not What the FBI Says”

    1. Chris Griffith

      Keith we had a great opportunity so not only make money but the redirect blame from Donald Trump to the Davis Vanguard we could have sold Davis Vanguard t-shirts and made money well a couple of bucks anyway and redirected blame to the Davis Vanguard can you imagine that the guy sitting Nancy pelosi’s chair would have had a Davis Vanguard t-shirt on or maybe the guy with the Buffalo hat he could have had a Davis Vanguard shirt on Lord knows he needed a t-shirt

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      Is your argument that Antifa was *behind* the storming of the capitol or that there were antifa at the protest and potentially in the capitol?

  2. Chris Griffith

    All this is not about antifa not about black lives matter it’s not even about Donald Trump anymore people are pissed and they don’t really give a damn what they fight they just want to fight then you have companies like Facebook Twitter Amazon AWS and a whole host of others out there that are doing things that are pissing people off even more and then you have the Congress critters that are spouting off and angering people.  I think somebody ought to check the water on the stove I think the pot starting to boil over if you get the drift.

      1. Keith Olsen

        Don’t you think people are getting upset when companies like Parlor are being forced to shut down?  Would you David be “pissed” if your Internet provider refused to let you use their network over political bias?

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Parler.

          Would David be “pissed” if the internet provided refused to let me use their network over political bias? Yes. Is that what happened with Trump and Parler? No. That’s the problem. There has been no acknowledgement whatsoever from you that something happened was wrong and well outside of the bounds of acceptable political discourse. That’s why we are where we are and yet you remain in denial. It’s astounding given your professed position on Trump.

        2. Richard_McCann

          Keith O

          Are you saying these companies are not entitled to their freedom of speech? Are you suggesting that we need government regulation of these services? Do you mean that you’re supporting MORE government intervention?

          On a different point, we know that people are several times more likely to repeat, repost and otherwise spread stories based on misinformation and false facts than those that are true and valid. This is like a disease virus. The best means of reducing that spread is to hinder means of transmission through social media platforms. Parler is a disease transmission vector of misinformation and hate. Cutting off its pathways will eventually quell the foment.

        3. Keith Olsen

          Are you saying these companies are not entitled to their freedom of speech? Are you suggesting that we need government regulation of these services? Do you mean that you’re supporting MORE government intervention?

          Richard, what are you even talking about?  I said none of those things.

          Reading is FUNdamental.

           

    2. Richard_McCann

      Chris G

      What are they angry about? That their scapegoats aren’t being cast out of the country? Because that’s apparently the only solution that these mobs will be happy with.

      I see the difference between the right and the left now is that the right has its scapegoats–immigrants, Blacks, Jews–that should be expelled or suppressed, while the left is proposing actual actions, even to the point of socialism at the extreme end. The right is falling for the disinformation by the elites of the Republican Party that want to deflect attention from the real problem–that wealth is accruing rapidly to the upper 10% while that group enjoys the low cost services provided by workers who’s wages are suppressed.

  3. John Hobbs

    I am part of a project that is watching social media cam coverage to help identify perpetrators of the attempted coup.

    We saw a hilariously sad and funny one of a twenty something from TN. Elizabeth, who was standing next to her MAGA cap wearing boyfriend, ranting about being maced. “I only got about 10 feet inside when they maced me and shoved me out.”

    (1st amendment auditor) “What were you doing inside the Capitol?”

    Elizabeth:”This is a revolution.”

    No doubt about who is behind it and none about those who refuse to repudiate it.

     

  4. Chris Griffith

    What we have here Mr Hobbs is a good old PSYWAR and I do believe it’s being conducted by either the Chinese or the Russians and it’s going to get really ugly here pretty quick.

  5. John Hobbs

    Mr.(?) Griffith, we are doing what the DOJ and FBI have requested, usually identifying people from multiple appearances in popular media sites like YouTube, twitter and Facebook.

    What do you have to hide that makes you so paranoid?

     

     

    1. Chris Griffith

      you sound like you have a fun job.

      It doesn’t sound like it’s part of your job description but for me I would be more interested in who took the photograph than who’s in the photograph.

      Those perpetrators that storm the Capitol building where there and ready to go before Uncle Donald Trump even completed his speech to me this thing was pre-orchestrated this was a well-funded attack by people other than a bunch of village idiots that were part of a trump rally

       

       

  8. John Hobbs

    UPDATE: Jake Angeli (the guy in the Chewbacca bikini and Loyal Order of Buffaloes hat) refuses to eat because the jail doesn’t offer organic food. His mother says that he only eats organic food or he gets ill. His pd says it might be a religious issue. Right.

