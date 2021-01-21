Breaking News
Contra Costa DA Diana Becton Endorsed for CA Attorney General by Legislative Black Caucus

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Diana Becton, Contra Costa DA speaking at Hastings in February

CAPITOL – Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton early Thursday was endorsed as the next California Attorney General by the CA Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) – the group described her as a “transformative candidate for these turbulent times.”

Becton, a strong progressive prosecutor, was endorsed in a unanimous vote by the legislative group, who called her a “well-respected jurist and litigator with an exceptional statewide and national reputation among her colleagues, California’s law enforcement, and social justice communities.”

“She is an experienced executive leader of large organizations, a strong supporter of progressive policies aligned with CLBC priorities, and has a track record of working with California’s diverse communities,” according to the CLBC.

The CLBC also noted the diversity in its decision, emphasizing that Becton is the only African American woman district attorney in the state.

“Without hesitation and with our highest recommendation, we respectfully urge Governor Gavin Newsom to appoint Diana Becton to serve as the next Attorney General of California,” said the CLBC in a statement.

“We would all benefit from her variety in experience and perspective. Given her experiences, education and collegial connections, as well as her track record supporting progressive policies, District Attorney Becton is the transformative candidate for these turbulent times. “

“In addition to her demeanor as a fighter for the people, District Attorney Becton has profound and abiding integrity. These unique qualities and experiences make her the best candidate for appointment as our state’s next Attorney General.”

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

