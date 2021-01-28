Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

‘Dignity and Power Now’ Backs AG Becerra’s Civil Rights Investigation of LA County Sheriff’s Dept

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
(1) Comment
720 Views
Share:

By Nancy Aviña

LOS ANGELES California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that he planned a civil rights probe on the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department late last week because of  concerns of excessive force and abuse towards jail inmates throughout the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

After long-standing human rights abuses, and use of lethal force in both the Los Angeles County jails as well as in the streets, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra stated that he would continue with an investigation.

Dignity and Power Now encouraged an authentic investigation to be set up in order to hold the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department accountable for any civil rights violations.

The Los Angeles Based grassroots organization formed in 2012, Dignity and Power Now, is an organization that focuses on fighting for the rights of those who are incarcerated as well as their families and communities affected by this. One of their main goals is to use activism  to fight against sheriff violence through abolition, healing justice, and transformative justice.

James Nelson the Senior Advocacy Lead with Dignity and Power Now, noted, “Knowing the impact of Sheriff violence in the jails, it’s about time that they be held accountable. We (DPN) work with and support families that have been victimized by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.  It’s clear that we need to reign the Sheriff in to keep our people safe.”

Although Dignity and Power Now knows that there will be an open investigation on the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, they want to be sure that the Sherriff is held accountable for their actions.

Dignity and Power Now has already advocated for a yes on  Measure R, an oversight and divestment mandate to reduce the jail population and incarceration rates.

Dignity and Power Now also pushed for Measure J, which aimed towards a reallocation of funds and budget into community outreach programs such as community programs and alternatives to incarceration, such as health services and pre-trial non-custody services.

Ivette Ale, the Senior Policy Lead with Dignity and Power Now, remarked, “This exposition of their [LA County Sherriff’s Department] long-standing abuses will only empower our work for real public safety by shifting dollars out of the failed Sheriff’s Department and into care and community-based services.”

Overall, the state and  Becerra will investigate patterns of potential wrongdoings involving allegations of excessive force and misconduct in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nancy is a third-year Communication and Political Science – Public Service Double Major at the University of California, Davis originally from Morgan Hill, California.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “‘Dignity and Power Now’ Backs AG Becerra’s Civil Rights Investigation of LA County Sheriff’s Dept”

  1. Chris Griffith

    The Los Angeles Based grassroots organization formed in 2012, Dignity and Power Now, is an organization that focuses on fighting for the rights of those who are incarcerated as well as their families and communities

    was curious about this dignity and power now group so I went online did a little research they looked like a diverse bunch of people I was reading their bios and as I did I run across one who stated he spent a little time in the state prison and I was impressed then I thought well you know with all this State mandated board diversity BS why not make a law that all officers of boards and all board members should State their criminal past in their bios that would be interesting and it also be more helpful.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for