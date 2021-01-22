Everyday Injustice Podcast 88: Adnan Khan Discusses COVID in Prisons

This week’s guest on Everyday Injustice, Adnan Khan, is the Executive Director of ReStore Justice which he co-founded while incarcerated. While in prison, he inspired and helped to launch legislation that dealt with the Felony Murder Rule – SB 1437 – which we have been tracking for the last year and a half.

Khan discusses COVID and the devastation it has wrought to incarcerated populations and its intersection with mass incarceration.

