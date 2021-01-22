Breaking News
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast 88: Adnan Khan Discusses COVID in Prisons

Adnan Khan speaking at San Quentin in July, is co-founder and Executive DIrectore of ReStore Justice

This week’s guest on Everyday Injustice, Adnan Khan, is the Executive Director of ReStore Justice which he co-founded while incarcerated. While in prison, he inspired and helped to launch legislation that dealt with the Felony Murder Rule – SB 1437 – which we have been tracking for the last year and a half.

Khan discusses COVID and the devastation it has wrought to incarcerated populations and its intersection with mass incarceration.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

