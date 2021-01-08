Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 87 – Jessica Pishko and Holding Sheriffs Accountable

Everyday Injustice features Jessica Pishko, a writer, lawyer, and consultant who focuses on sheriff accountability and jail decarceration. She is currently advising nonprofit organizations on sheriff accountability campaigns. She has a JD from Harvard Law School and an MFA from Columbia University.

In a NY Times article in 2019, she noted that sheriffs “lack even the most basic independent oversight and supervision. In most states, there are few or no ways to hold them accountable, even when they steal, lie or harm others. There are almost no civilian oversight commissions, no uniform disciplinary procedures, no reporting requirements in most states. In fact, sheriffs are generally afforded special protections like complete autonomy, a lack of term limits and the power to hire and fire at will, making it difficult to remove them from office.”

Among the Sheriffs discussed – LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones, Orange County and Kern County.

