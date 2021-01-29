Family, Friends, Ex-Partners All Targets of Violence by Different Sacramento Defendants

By Aziza Nussipov

SACRAMENTO – A couple of very violent domestic violence cases—involving not just ex-partners but their family and friends—dominated the calendar here Wednesday in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Judge Scott L. Tedmon presided over a hearing regarding Cody Houtz, who is charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening her and her family’s lives, and Gregory Conn, charged with hitting and injuring his ex-girlfriend with his car.

Cody Houtz Case: Houtz’s Assistant Public Defender, Joseph Cress, tried to emphasize that Houtz deserved a bail he could afford because “he’s lived in Sacramento for the last 18 years” and “has connections to the community.”

On the other hand, Deputy District Attorney Renishta Lal held that the prosecution was “concerned for the victim’s safety, and the fact that the defendant has a history of domestic violence” only increased that concern.

She went on to tell the court that in 2014 Houtz was convicted of arson, a strike offense. And while he was on probation for that offense, he was arrested again for arson, that he piled a different victim’s “clothes and belongings and documents in his backyard and lit them on fire. Officers [had to] recover her burned property.”

Lal explained “that is concerning because in this case, he threatened to burn down the victim and her family in their home.” The victim and defendant were once in a long-term relationship but were no longer together at the time of the incident.

While the victim was with her family, the defendant texted that “he was on the way” and he also texted, “Nice truck.” He continued to text her in a threatening way that suggested he was stalking her. He also “called the victim’s mother…23 times.”

At some point the defendant also told the victim, “I hope you and your family enjoy being burned alive.” He said he would kill her and her family, “starting with her dad” and “killing her last.”

Lal continued, stating “[the victim] was afraid for her family and for [herself]” and that the victim was “waiting for police to show up when she heard a loud thump against the side of her house. She looked out the window and saw the defendant’s car in the driveway.”

She also “saw her father standing in the front yard” while “the defendant yelled ‘f*** you, c***’ and threw something that hit her mother’s car. And then, the defendant drove away.”

According to Lal, “the victim stated that although she is not afraid of the defendant, it does make her uneasy. She is requesting a written no-contact order.”

The victim also noted that “the defendant has a history of substance abuse and that his anger and outbursts are more volatile when he’s drinking.” In addition “he’s made threats to kill himself and that he wants to die over the last few weeks.”

Lal added, “She is supportive of the prosecution and wants him to get help.”

After both the prosecution and defense submitted arguments, Judge Tedmon announced “the court finds that Mr. Houtz presents a significant danger to the victim and the community at large,” setting bail at $250,000 and serving him a no-contact order.

Gregory Conn Case: In a separate proceeding in the same department, Judge Tedmon listened as the prosecution and defense submitted arguments regarding Gregory Conn, who took violent action toward his ex-partner.

In 2016, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend had a DVRO (Domestic Violence Restraining Order) against him. According to Prosecutor Lal, that year, “her current boyfriend got out of the car. The defendant ran up and stabbed the current boyfriend in the back two to three times.”

Conn was on probation for that incident when he was arrested for the current case at hand.

In the present case, “the victim was in a car with a friend when the defendant—they were parked in front of the victim’s residence—pulled up next to her vehicle and tried to open her door but it was locked … he then walked to the friend’s side of the vehicle and tried to open his door.

“The friend got out of the vehicle and began walking away. The defendant then picked up a pole and acted as if he was going to hit the victim’s friend [and the victim] with it. He then dropped the pole, got back into his car. As he drove away he hit the victim on the left side of her body, she flew up into the air and hit the ground,” said the DDA.

The prosecution held that the “defendant should be denied bail because he is a threat to public safety.”

The defense claimed, “Mr. Conn did not see her when he was turning the vehicle away.”

Judge Tedmon found that “based on the information presented, which includes Mr. Conn’s previous history, bail shall be set at $500,000.”



Aziza Nussipov is a junior at UC Davis majoring in Political Science. She is also a DJ for a freeform radio station, KDVS 90.3FM, and a part of the ASUCD Gender and Sexuality Commission.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: