Family Tears as Norva Patton Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Stabbing Death

By William McCurry

SACRAMENTO- In an emotional judgment and sentencing hearing here Thursday in Sacramento County Superior Court, defendant Norva Patton was sentenced to 12 years in prison after fatally stabbing a father of two children.

Prior to the beginning of this case, Judge Scott Tedmon received a request from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Probation suggesting a resolution to Patton’s case.

Patton’s attorney, Patricia Contreras, requested that all fines and fees be set to the minimum since she is indigent, unemployed, and has chronic health problems that will prevent her from working during her sentence.

And Judge Tedmon stated it was his “intention is to imposed minimum fines and fees.”

With this proposed resolution there were conflicting feelings throughout the victim’s family, some agreed but some strongly disagreed.

Deputy District Attorney Matt Chisholm brought the victim’s biological sister to make a statement to the court, who said her family also disagrees with the resolution.

“Yes, we disagree with the sentencing, but on behalf of the family, we are glad that going back and forth to court is over so now we can start our healing process,” she expresses. She wants the family to be able to continue their lives without the deceased victim.

As she briefly paused to gather her emotions, she then said that she wants the court to know that they are suffering as a family. They are attempting to be strong while getting through this difficult time but they did not want the children to have to continue going through this case.

She asserted, “We understand it, but we don’t agree with it. We are not happy with it, but we don’t want the kids to have to keep suffering having to relive it over and over again.”

DDA Chisholm adds that these sentiments were considered by the prosecution and were given great weight, noting that a life of a father of two was lost and there were certain circumstances of this death that caused the DA to enter into this resolution.

She cited that there was only one stab wound to this victim and at the time this occurred both parties fighting – the defendant made an admission of guilt at an early stage of this process and didn’t take the family to trial. Lastly, although the defendant has a prior strike, the convictions are not numerous and were no recent convictions involving violence.

Based on all these factors, DDA Chisholm believes this is a fair and just outcome.

After Chisholm was finished speaking to the judge, Patton requested to speak to the court and the victim’s sister.

Patton tells the court: “I am so sorry I never, ever tried to hurt that man. It was just something that happened so fast.” She further continues to apologize that she is making everyone have to go through all of this. Patton then notes that all she can say is that she was sorry and really tried not to hurt him.

Judge Tedmon said that this is tragic.

He found by the totality of everything he reviewed, while he understands that certain family members would find this not to be adequate, that the 12-year recommended prison sentence will be followed by the court.

He said he hopes that this will bring some degree of closure to the family, at least in this phase. Tedmon also noted that in the report there were more statements from the family that didn’t have any personal or ill thoughts against the defendant but feels most for the children.

“The fact that she’s forward thinking for the benefit of these children who get one childhood, that’s all they get, shows strength, resolve, and an understanding of what’s best moving forward,” Judge Tedmon adds.

Judge Tedmon believes that Patton is genuinely remorseful then accepts the proposal of 12-years in prison.

Patton is sentenced for voluntary manslaughter which carries six years. This is doubled to 12 years by Penal Code 667 Section E1 and Penal Code 1170.12 Section C1. He imposes the minimum fine of $300 and an addition $300 that is suspended and will remain suspended pending successful completion of her five-year parole.

William McCurry is a fourth year at Sacramento State, majoring in Criminal Justice. He is from Brentwood, California.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: