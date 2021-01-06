Guest Commentary: Letter Referencing “China Virus” Disturbing and Alarming

By Anoosh Jorjorian

Davis’s mayor, Gloria Partida, founded the Davis Phoenix Coalition after a hate crime against her son. In a homophobic attack he was beaten so severely that he landed in the hospital, and his family worried that he would die. She established the Davis Phoenix Coalition to eliminate intolerance, end hate-motivated violence, provide safe spaces for marginalized communities, and cultivate a culture that embraces diversity and promotes inclusivity in Davis and the wider world.

When The Davis Enterprise published a letter to the editor recently that referred to the COVID-19 virus as “the China virus,” we in DPC were disturbed and alarmed. While “China virus” is not specifically considered a slur, evidence is mounting that it is meant as an anti-Asian invective and results in violence against Asian Americans. A September study coordinated by three universities found an increase in anti-Asian discrimination at the same time that President Trump and other Republican politicians pushed the terms “China virus” and “Wuhan coronavirus” in the media. Indeed,

the study reports that anti-Asian attitudes and crimes had declined steadily from 2007 until March 2020, when anti-Asian rhetoric began. Beyond this documented evidence, we also know Asian Americans in our own community who have recounted hostile experiences locally, where the instigators made it clear that they were acting in response to rhetoric that blamed all Asians for COVID-19.

We were glad to see Caleb Hampton, an Enterprise reporter, write a thoughtful, forceful commentary in dissent against the publication of the offensive letter. We wholeheartedly agree with Hampton’s statement and thank him for standing up against prejudice in the pages of our local newspaper. Free speech ends at incitement, and unfortunately, we have proof that the language used in the letter to the editor is, in fact, inciting.

To newspaper editors, the line between free speech and hate speech is often an abstraction, and editors are inclined to err on the side of free speech. Sadly, to many people who are marginalized–including Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, people in the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, and people with disabilities–the consequences of some “free speech” are not abstract, but real, physical, and painful. If you have never experienced being physically close to a person shouting hate-filled racial slurs at you, you may not realize how profoundly it affects people emotionally and physically.

While we believe our local newspaper should defend free speech, we also believe the leadership has a responsibility to protect Davisites’ safety. In the past the Enterprise has, at the least, added footnotes to highlight the fine line between free speech and responsible journalism. In light of this incident, we encourage The Davis Enterprise to reexamine their policies regarding letters to the editor. Under the current policy, “China virus” is not considered a racial slur, and yet people are clearly using it as one. We ask only that the Enterprise take a realistic approach to what is and isn’t a slur. Everyone can still exercise free speech without resorting to terms of hate.

Anoosh Jorjorian is writing on behalf of The Board of The Davis Phoenix Coalition

