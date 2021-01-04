Judge Cautions Defendant to Change, or He Can Expect ‘Years, if Not Decades’ in Jail

By Mia Machado

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Scott L. Tedmon was more than crystal clear in a stern warning made to domestic violence defendant Steven Sanchez last week, citing the defendant would spend “years, if not decades” behind bars if his behavior doesn’t change.

Represented by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Cress, Sanchez was in Dept. 60 for violating a restraining order previously issued for the victim.

Using his sentencing as an opportunity for Sanchez to correct his behavior, Judge Tedmon issued more than a few rods of caution, warning the defendant that any future violation or offense would result in “significant time” in custody and much more serious charges.

To begin the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Renishta Lal read aloud an impact statement to the court provided by the victim.

In the statement, the victim explained that due to concerns for the safety and well-being of herself and her children, she wants “nothing more than to never have to see Steven Sanchez ever again.”

Though she does not believe this will be possible given the fact that she shares a three-year-old child with the defendant, she hopes the court will keep him away from her and her “traumatized children for as long as possible,” so they are able to get their lives back to “somewhat normal.”

She explained feeling constantly watched and being unable to enjoy time with friends or family “without Steven violating [the] restraining order and harassing [her].”

After needing to purchase security cameras and changing the locks on her home, she is “tired of this traumatic game that [the defendant] thinks is a joke.”

Having proven that the defendant “will not take the protective order seriously,” she expressed that she is not sure what he is “truly capable of,” and fears that he will “hurt or even kill” her.

With the victim impact statement submitted and no response provided by the defendant, Judge Tedmon proceeded to explain the consequences of Sanchez’s violation.

The defendant was sentenced, in lieu of straight time in jail, to 120 days on the Sheriff’s Work Project, three years of informal probation, and a written no-contact order. Before finishing, however, Judge Tedmon expressed a few final remarks to the defendant.

Judge Tedmon began by asking how old the defendant is, to which Sanchez said, “I’m 32 your honor.”

After repeating the age aloud, Judge Tedmon asserted that it’s clear to him that Sanchez does not understand the impact of his actions and their long-term effects on the victims involved. He warned that if the defendant returns to court with additional violations, he’s “looking at significant time.”

If the defendant, added the judge, does not “respect other people, their circumstances, and their well-being,” he’s going to be “back in court and in and out of jail for years, if not decades.”

“Is that what you want?” Judge Tedmon asked the defendant.

“No, your honor,” Sanchez replied.

Explaining that this is the defendant’s “opportunity to correct [his] behavior,” Judge Tedmon assured him that while “these are misdemeanors now, they’re not going to be misdemeanors later.”

Mia Machado is a junior at UC Davis, currently majoring in Political Science-Public Service and minoring in Luso-Brazilian studies. She is originally from Berkeley, California

