Letter: Healthy Davis Together Should Be Healthy Yolo Together

City of Davis, Health Care, Opinion
by Alan C. Miller

Open letter to Davis City Council

Dear City Council Members,

I am unclear why this testing program [Healthy Davis Together] is being rolled out to the entire population of the City of Davis, a City with a relatively low rate of Covid-19 infection.  Even more to the point, why would Davis be encouraging every resident, even those with a very low chance of exposure, to be tested twice a week, which is a very frequent testing cycle and takes a lot of testing resources?

County statistics have shown that the concentrations of Covid-19 are much higher in the communities of Woodland and West Sacramento than in Davis.  (Not sure about Winters.)  In addition, we have been informed that the infection rate is much higher among lower-income and the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx community (sorry I don’t know the proper term for today so covering all bases).

Would it not make more sense to expand testing county-wide on a less-frequent basis, rather than have a relatively high-income, low-minority-population, low-Covid-19-infection-rate community like Davis tested twice a week?  “Healthy Yolo Together” perhaps?

Additionally, since the disease can spread “exponentially”—probably the wrong use of the word, but essentially one person can spread it to multiple people without knowing they are sick—wouldn’t we actually catch more infected people in Yolo County, and save more lives, by spreading the testing throughout the county where rates are higher, and thus stop and quarantine more people and slow the spread?  I would think it would be much more effective than testing a bunch of people without Covid-19 over and over again in Davis.  And it’s not like people don’t travel from city to city even in lockdown, so it’s still good for Davis.

Also, I wonder about the optics of this.  Here is a City often criticized for being unaffordable to many, having a low population of people-of-color, and otherwise “privileged” (not a term I’d use, but people do these days), testing their entire population frequently, while nearby, lower-income towns with higher minority populations in the same county suffer with much higher Covid-19 rates.  I would think this would look bad for us.  This was the first thought that struck me when I saw the “‘get tested’ ad” on YouTube for the first time yesterday.

I praise U.C. Davis for all they have done for their student population, and for extending this testing into the community.  U.C. Davis has been stellar in keeping student infection rates low.  But perhaps the definition of “community” needs to be expanded to “County,” rather than “City.”  And if that means we in Davis get tested twice a month rather than twice a week, so be it.

Alan C. Miller is a Davis resident

7 thoughts on “Letter: Healthy Davis Together Should Be Healthy Yolo Together”

  1. Alan Miller

    Hello Vanguard Readers & Commenters –

    I am commenting on my own letter to the Council to bring attention to it.   I would sincerely invite everyone of the usual commenters of all stripes to weigh in on what you think of my idea.  I’d also like to know if there are any flaws in my logic.

    The population of Davis is about 70K, and Yolo County is about 230K.  Therefore, testing all of Davis twice a week is 140K test kits and resources to test.  Testing the entire Yolo County, including Davis, every other week is 115K test kits and resources to test.  At Tuesday’s CC meeting, HDT announced it was expanding test sites beyond Senior Center and Mondavi to make it easier Davis residents to be tested twice-per-week as encouraged.  My proposal is that HDT instead work with the County Supervisors and instead open three new  testing centers 10 miles west, north and east, so that the entirety of Yolo County’s main population centers are covered (and they have a mobile unit for outlying areas).

    By targeting the entire County, which has a greater rate of Covid-19 than Davis, we should catch more cases, and be able to isolate more infected persons.  By targeting the H.L.X population and which has a higher rate of Covid-19, and doing outreach in Spanish and in H.L.X. populations concentrations, HDT should be able to intercept more persons with Covid-19 in our County.  This is good not only for the communities with a higher rate of Covid-19, but for the entire population as a whole.

    As for the optics part, both testing and vaccinations save lives.  If there were 115K vaccinations for Yolo County being administered through U.C. Davis, and Davis took all of them and vaccinated their citizens first, and then did the same for the booster round of vaccinations, before sharing with the County — Davis would be seen as elitist, privileged, inside-connected and probably be accused of racism.  For some reason, Davis having a program of mass, frequent testing of its entire population is not seen this way and Davis is being praised.  I don’t get it.

    I am not criticizing this program.  In fact, I am praising it.  U.C. Davis and City of Davis has done an amazing job.  I am suggesting a change in strategy and a reallocation of resources to better combat the virus.

    I would appreciate any suggestions, nuts and bolts how-to, as to how to get this done, so that the same level of resources can be shared with our broader community, Yolo County.  As always with this virus, time is of the essence.

  3. Ron Oertel

    Good points.

    Also – would like to know how this (twice/week testing in Davis) is being paid for (and by whom), and how much it costs.

    And if Davis isn’t paying for it, how did the city receive the testing kits? (And, does this mean that other communities with higher infection rates do not receive them?)

  4. Alan Miller

    Thank you, KO, RO.

    Liberals, Progressives?   . . . . your thoughts?

    (seriously, just egging y’all on to get more input and/or ideas for implementing – I don’t think this is a left-right issue – or certainly it shouldn’t be)

  5. Eric Gelber

    OK. I’ll bite (although I don’t view this as a left-right issue). My reaction to the suggested twice per week testing was also that it seems excessive. I also had similar questions about whether the resources could better be deployed more broadly or elsewhere.

    I doubt many people will follow such a recommendation (unless, perhaps, they work for or very close to a testing site). And I would presume that anyone who would get tested twice a week is already taking appropriate precautions and, therefore, is already at low risk.

    I could be wrong, but I saw this more as a general PR effort to emphasize the importance of people taking precautions to lessen the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19–i.e., masks, social distancing, vaccination, as well as periodic testing—rather than an expectation that many will actually get tested twice a week.

    1. Alan Miller

      I agree with everything you said here.  I agree that twice-per-week is probably not expected, but a way to encourage frequent testing – but clearly HDT believes they have the resources — test kits and personnel — for a huge influx in testing or they would not advertise for it.  The statement I wish to focus on is:

      I also had similar questions about whether the resources could better be deployed more broadly or elsewhere.

      This is the key.  I believe UCD wishes to help both itself (employees and students) and the community surround it with this excellent program.  I am just encouraging that the overall deployment of resources may be more effective overall if we broaden the definition of community to cover all of Yolo County.

      1. Alan Miller

        Furthermore (sh*t clock run out), I believe that since we are not really expecting twice-a-week testing by most residents in Davis, the lesser actual testing in the rest of the County would be similarly not excercised-in-full at twice-a-month if deployed throughout the County.  But since we can expect to be able to meet a huge demand increase in the City, a similar rollout to the County with a lower expectation of frequency should also be able to be served within the resources provided.

