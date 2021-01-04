Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: Lines Are Crossed – Trump Urges State Official to ‘Find’ Votes

Date:
Breaking News, National Issues, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald

It has taken two months after the election for us to finally have irrefutable evidence of election fraud.  Ironically, it was at the hands of the President himself, as on Sunday a recorded phone conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, revealed the President attempting to pressure and perhaps threaten the public official with a “criminal offense.”

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” he said on the recording first obtained by the Washington Post.

“You know what they did and you’re not reporting it,” the President said during the call. “You know, that’s a criminal—that’s a criminal offense. And you know, you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. That’s a big risk.”

Biden Senior Advisor Bob Bauer said on Sunday, “We now have irrefutable proof of a president pressuring and threatening an official of his own party to get him to rescind a state’s lawful, certified vote count and fabricate another in its place.”

The revelation comes at the beginning of a very consequential week.  On Tuesday, voters will cast their votes—and huge numbers already have—in the Georgia Senate contests that will determine control of the Senate.

On Wednesday, the final results should be certified during a congressional session, which will receive challenges from Republicans in both the Senate and House.

While the efforts to overturn the election results will not succeed, the battle is now tearing the Republican party apart.  At least 11 Republican Senators and as many as 140 House Republicans are expected to challenge and oppose certification of the presidential election results in what is normally a pro forma proceeding that will be heavily watched on Wednesday.

While some of the normally outspoken Republicans have opposed it, the opposition runs deeper and cuts across normally conservative lines.

Former Speaker and former Vice Presidential Candidate Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, warned against lawmakers attempting to overturn the votes.

“Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people,” he warned.

He said efforts to reject the vote of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Biden’s victory would “strike at the foundation of our republic.

“It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans,” he said.

Liz Cheney, daughter of the former Vice President and third ranking Republican in the House, is also opposing the challenge, urging Trump to respect “the sanctity of our electoral process.”

She warned in a memo on Sunday against attempts to set up a special commission to audit the election results.

“By objecting to electoral slates, members are unavoidably asserting that Congress has the authority to overturn elections and overrule state and federal courts,” the memo stated. “Such objections set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the president and bestowing it instead on Congress.”

The Hill quoted an anonymous GOP Senator.

“The president thinks the idea of getting a lump in your throat about the orderly transition of power is quaint and he’s trampling on that,” the Senator said.

He quipped, “They’re making us look like Afghanistan.”

Even some strong Trump supporters like Lindsey Graham are speaking out, calling it a “political dodge” that had “zero chance of becoming reality.

“Proposing a commission at this late date—which has zero chance of becoming reality—is not effectively fighting for President Trump.  It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy,” he said.

Conservative leader Tom Cotton of Arkansas, also a strong ally of the President, warned that the effort could “establish unwise precedents.

“The Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states—not Congress. They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College—not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts—not Congress,” he said in a statement released Sunday evening.

“Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the state,” he said.

Cotton warned that if Congress threw out the electoral votes of states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where President Trump has alleged without evidence widespread election fraud, it would “take away the power to choose the president from the people.”

Will there be political consequences to this?  It was interesting listening to Carl Bernstein who believes that the recording of Trump attempting to sway and threaten the Georgia Secretary of State represents worse conduct than Nixon during Watergate.  But, unlike the 1970s, Republicans for the most part have allowed Trump to get away with egregious conduct.

Looking at future fallout, the results on Tuesday might be a tell.  There are few states that were competitive in Presidential Elections and more and more Senate races reflect national politics than local politics.

That has been one reason Republicans have been reluctant to speak out—many live in areas where their voters are convinced that the election was stolen from Trump.  However, Senate control will come down to Georgia this time, and could come down to voters in swing states where there are Republican Senators but where Biden won.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

40 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Lines Are Crossed – Trump Urges State Official to ‘Find’ Votes”

  1. Dave Hart

    The recording sounds like Tony Soprano telling one of his boys what he wants done over the phone and speaking in code because he assumes the line is tapped.

        9. Keith Olsen

          Listen to the tape, in my opinion Trump has a lot of wiggle room for what he stated.  He has already said that there was vote fraud in Georgia, so he’s telling them to find the the fraudulent votes, he only needs 11,779.

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I listened to it. The Sec of State certainly didn’t take it as you described.

          2. David Greenwald Post author

            52 USC 20511 puts the law at “konwingly and wilffully, deprives, defrauds or ATTEMPT to deprive or defraud the residents of a state of a fair and impartially conducted election process…”

            The question then is whether he was “knowingly and willfully” pressuring Raffensperger to count nonexistent votes when he him, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

            In other words: Does Trump actually believe that 11,780 ballots in his favor were cast but not counted?

            Given that they have already had two recounts, an audit, and several court cases, I think it’s hard to credibly claim that Trump was simply pushing for an “honest tally” at this point.

            I suppose you can argue the deluded defense, but I think that’s a tall order.

            As one person put it… “Either the president was engaged in the commission of a felony or he has lost his hold on reality such that he can no longer distinguish fact from the fictions he has been fed.”

        10. Keith Olsen

          Trump can just say he was referring to 11,799 more fraudulent votes that need to be exposed.  Like I said, imo he has nothing to worry about.  Either way, he’s out of office in 2 weeks.  It’s time for the FBI to expose the Hunter Biden corruption.

      2. Bill Marshall

        Actully was probably intended to be covert, that got exposed… by Republicans… the leak was from somebody who was a party (pun unintended) to the phone conversation… Republicans all, by all accounts thus far…

        As to the idea of “crime”… doesn’t matter, legally… Trump might be able to pardon himself (any federal crime), or resign a couple of hours early, and have Pence do it (although I hope he has more backbone than that!)… in any event, the Biden administration will have other ‘fish to fry’, and probably just let the one fish flop around, out of water, and dry out in the sun of history…

        As a student of history, and a NPP, I hope no one ‘saves’ the current POTUS, nor allow him to be a martyr… Dante had it right… he deserves his own private hell, realizing “you’re fired!”… he is, was, an incompetent “apprentice”… great irony, in my view… but like Al Capone, he may well be tripped up by his finances/taxes… federally, or by the states…

        The saving ‘grace’ is that most of his ‘wounds’ were ‘self inflicted’…

        Wonder if Melania will advise him “he’s fired”…

         

        1. Richard McCann

          Keith O

          Why do you keep going back to the Hunter Biden case when the case against the Trump family members is so much more evident and clear? That Ivanka got her product licenses from China by negotiating on trade terms and that Jared got real estate deals in the Gulf thanks to negotiating on the Israeli situation is so obvious. Why are you holding the Dems to a double standard? When you actually admit the endemic corruption across the Trump family administration then you’ll have some smidgen of credibility. Until then your claims are as valid at the claims of election fraud.

    2. Alan Miller

      DG explained that a few months ago when I noted this.  I don’t have the patience to find that, but basically it was the DV is now four blogs in one.  I think it was something like: national, local, student and justice.  I don’t understand that completely, but apparently it’s OK to talk national in the national blog, but not wander to national issues too far in the local blog.  They all look the same to me, so I guess it’s by content or author.   But feel free to correct me.

      1. Tia Will

        Alan

        From my perspective, it is more an issue of staying on topic ( with an expanded array of topics) for any given article than it is tight compartmentalization of topics into categories.

        For example, with COVID, we are seeing perhaps the first overlap between previously seemingly disparate topics, public health, local policy, state policy, national lack of policy, and international affairs that I have seen during my 10 years with the Vanguard.

  3. Alan Miller

    We are witnessing here the death of  T.D.S.  I say this honestly:  I hoped and believed that Mr. T would serve as a way for both lefties and righties to take a good, hard look at themselves and their psychoses.  Instead, lefties entrenched with T.D.S. and righties entrenched with T.W.S., and everyone just got more psychotic and divided, and it was all topped off by heapin’ helpin’ of Covid-19.  I no longer believe the culture of America is some ideal to shoot for.  America has grown sick mentally.  Reaction to a crisis is test of a people.  America has failed.  Australia has succeeded.  Move there then, you a-hole one might say, defending their participation in the psychoses; yes, please say that.  Mr. T will be gone soon as Prez and with it, T.D.S.  But the problem wasn’t Mr. T, it was the reaction to Mr. T, and the worship of Mr. T.  Until our sick culture heals itself around this (ha, ha – maybe I’m a dreamer but I’m not the only one – oh, yeah, I am the only one) we are doomed.  Scratch that – let me simplify that to:  we are doomed 😐

      1. Eric Gelber

        What a heartless thing to say. Ask the families and friends of the now 352,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 whether a phony syndrome concocted by Trump supporters to insult political opponents is worse.

        3. Keith Olsen

          Alan, I might be a genius:

          A 2017 study by Austrian neurologistspublished inCognitive Processing found that people who appreciate dark jokes, which they define as “humor that treats sinister subjects like death, disease, deformity, handicap, or warfare with bitter amusement,” may actually have higher IQs than those who don’t. What’s more, they’re less negative and aggressive than people who strictly prefer G-rated family-friendly jokes. Why? Because if you can see the humor in even the bleakest parts of life, and you can laugh at truly dark jokes, you’re less likely to take the world too seriously.

          https://bestlifeonline.com/dark-jokes/

           

        4. Eric Gelber

          Yes. I’m sure you and Alan are far more intelligent than anyone else on this forum who doesn’t see things your way. I’d carry on with this side discussion but, to borrow a bit of humor (from Twain? Churchill?), I refuse to have a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent.

    2. Bill Marshall

      Covid is not the topic… a concern, a reality, yes… but there is not one scintilla of talk-talk that will be helpful in dealing with it by assigning “blame”… it is what it is… we need to focus on actions we can take, or continue to take, in the here and now… the past is just that… we need to focus on “now”, and “future”… but Covid issues are ‘off-topic’…

       

      1. Alan Miller

        Covid is not the topic … but Covid issues are ‘off-topic’…

        I’m sure glad we have a new moderator here .. . . . . … . . . welcome WM!

        1. Bill Marshall

          No… from my ‘scriptures’… I may be a voice calling out in the wilderness… nothing more… am not fit to tie the sandals/shoes of a real moderator…

      2. Tia Will

        Alan

        From my perspective, it is more an issue of staying on topic ( with an expanded array of topics) for any given article than it is tight compartmentalization of topics into categories.

        For example, with COVID, we are seeing perhaps the first overlap between previously seemingly disparate topics, public health, local policy, state policy, national lack of policy, and international affairs that I have seen during my 10 years with the Vanguard.

        1. Bill Marshall

          Noted… but disagree…

          Except as to

           local policy, state policy, national lack of policy,

          There we agree, but POTUS (except in his own deranged mind) cannot be held to any of those… Congress, both Demos, Reps, Ind.  could have passed legislation to force national policy… they did not… Gavin Newsom and a big majority of the state legislature chose their own, for better or worse… local policy, have little problem with… they have been limited in their discretion to impose further measures/policy than allowed by State or Feds…  reality…

      3. Tia Will

        Bill

        In medicine, what you call “assigning blame” we call root cause analysis. Within this model, participants in the adverse event are expected to recount honestly what they did, and why they did it. Often no individual will be found to be a “villain”. Mistakes often are made, but they are made on the basis of systems in place that can be improved. It is just as wrong to deny errors were made in designing future processes as it is to ignore the need for improving future processes. Unfortunately, we have had in a position of great power, and individual and supporters who are unwilling to admit any error. Thus the need for what you call “finger-pointing” to arrive at an accurate assessment of events.

        1. Bill Marshall

          Perhaps… am familiar with root cause analysis… have used it…

          I still maintain this is drifting off-topic as to the article…

          If you insist on “root cause”, we have to look at those who elected the electeds… Pogo:  “we have met the enemy, and it is us.” Not any one individual… the article is focused on an individual, who hasn’t realized yet (or cannot accept) the concept of “You’re fired!”… irony is sweet at times…

  4. Bill Marshall

    History may repeat itself… Sherman decimated Georgia… Mr T may well do the same as to Georgia senate run off races… he has attacked the Republican Governor, the Republican Secretary of State (in charge of elections)… we’ll see in the next week or two… and results will probably be challenged (close race, and POTUS allegations of election fraud)… in the meantime, there are no credible Senators from Georgia… their terms have ended… they cannot be sworn in…

  5. Tia Will

    Bill

    Congress, both Demos, Reps, Ind.  could have passed legislation to force national policy”

    I am genuinely curious. What bill or set of bills do you see that could have been enacted in time to force a nationally coordinated response to this rapidly spreading disease? And without timely national action, which would have been preferable in your mind, a state response with the limited resources available, or essentially no response at all as some states chose?

Leave a Reply

