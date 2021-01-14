New Daily Newsletter – the Five PM Update

Breaking News
Readers – now the Vanguard has three daily newsletters.

7 am – Vanguard Morning Newsletter

11 am – Everyday Injustice

5 pm – Five PM Update Newsletter

The Morning Newsletter goes out seven days a week and has links of all the articles plus one exclusive article only available via the newsletter.

Everyday Injustice is a compendium of all the Vanguard Court and Criminal Justice news with an exclusive article only available via the newsletter.

Five PM Update: The Vanguard has been growing over the last year. Our publication schedule has changed. Now in addition to six to ten articles each morning, we are publishing four to seven additional articles during the day.
The newsletter will also feature a hot article highlighted – the article drawing the most attention during the day.
All newsletters are free – opt-out any time.
To sign up for any of the newsletters go to: – link
To support the Vanguard – please become a sustaining member – sign up here at $10 a month or $5 for students. 
