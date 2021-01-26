No Fingerprint Evidence on Guns Tossed in Bushes – Suspect in Burglary and Robbery Set for Trial



By Tanya Decendario

OAKLAND – Investigating officers here said at a preliminary hearing they didn’t have fingerprints on guns they found, after suspects of a robbery and burglary fled law enforcement in the Fruitvale area of Oakland—but at least one suspect is still being held for trial on orders of Alameda County Superior Court Judge Delia Trevino.

Corey Jenkins was reportedly caught on video surveillance committing burglary and robbery.

The first witness to appear in court was Officer Kyle Hazen, who identified the defendants for Deputy District Attorney Imran Ahmad

Officer Hazen described the events that occurred on Oct. 24, 2019, noting, “When I saw them, I was approaching them from the front of the vehicle that they were seated in,” adding the vehicle was a silver Mercedes and Jenkins was the driver.

He said he attempted to approach the defendants, but after he issued “commands to the occupants of the vehicle…they then began to drive towards the front of our vehicle and directly past our vehicle”—he headed to the south side of Oakland to retrieve a mysterious bag that the defendants threw out, according to another officer.

Officer Matthew Petty told Hazen that “they looked like they were hiding it in bushes or some sort of plants on the south side of the street. After they had left, he directed us there to investigate the contents of the bag.”

Upon arriving at the location, Officer Hazen and his partner opened the bag and discovered two firearms inside the bag, including a 40 caliber Glock pistol and a 9 millimeter Glock style P80 pistol.

Haven said, “From my recollection, I think that initially Mr. Jenkins had the bag, the bag was passed off between one another. I don’t have the exact specifics of that order.”

“But you don’t have the exact specifics because you didn’t personally see it,” the public defender asked, and Hazen admitted that, and that there were no fingerprints on the gun.

Officer Gregory Rosin explained the robbery took place before the burglary because he saw a video of two suspects committing armed robbery with a victim.

“Officers determined through the video surveillance that the same suspects were responsible for both incidents,” he added, noting, “In the burglary incident, officers recognized one of the suspects as Corey Jenkins.”

Corey Jenkins is currently in custody, with the bail amount of $540,000.

Tanya Decendario is a third-year student studying Legal Studies at UC Berkeley. She is originally from Sonoma, CA but currently resides in Albany, CA.

