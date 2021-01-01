Philly DA Krasner Pleads for Patience After Police Shoot, Kill Man Celebrating Christmas and Birthday

By Tiffany Devlin

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement this week concerning an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that took place in the early hours of Christmas morning, which ended in the deaths of Jesus Perez and his 15-year-old son.

Police claim they shot an armed Perez who had shot his son and nephew, but family and community said he wouldn’t shoot family and didn’t have a gun.

Perez was fatally shot by two uniformed police officers – Officers Timothy Strano and Leggie Thompson. Strano is a six-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and Thompson has been with the department for nine months, according to 6 ABC Action News.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is actively investigating this incident as part of a joint Philadelphia Police OIS Investigation.

“I have relayed a request to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw that body-worn camera (BWC) footage and other video or photo evidence related to the OIS investigation not be released until we have received input from the families of the deceased and the survivor on what, if any, images or footage can be released publicly,” said Krasner.

Reportedly, Perez was celebrating Christmas and his birthday with his family when an argument ensued with neighbors over a parking spot.

Around 12:30 a.m., Officers Strano and Thompson arrived at the scene in response to a public disturbance. While they attempted to defuse the situation, a large crowd gathered. People were yelling and throwing punches.

Police claimed that Perez allegedly pulled a handgun from his right rear waistband, firing into the crowd and ultimately shooting his son and his nephew. Perez’s 15-year-old son was fatally shot while his nephew was shot and hospitalized.

Officers Strano and Thompson shot Perez in the torso, killing him. Police also recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson firearm from Perez’s hand that was reportedly stolen from Virginia. According to 6 ABC Action News, police shot Perez multiple times.

Family members of Perez, however, believe that the police recollection of the events that took place were incorrect, and that there is video footage to prove it. Family members said that they did not believe Perez had a gun, and one family member believes that the officers fired all of the shots.

“Why would he shoot his own kid? He’s not like that. He didn’t have a gun,” said Perez’s younger brother to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He came out to defuse a fight. It’s all wrong…The two teens were his nephew and his son. Why would he shoot his nephew and his son?”

In addition to Krasner halting the release of the BWC footage related to the OIS investigation, Krasner says that they are waiting for forensic evidence.

“We expect to be in a position to release more information based on that evidence within several weeks. Out of respect for all parties involved, I urge the press and the public to allow our investigation to be completed before drawing conclusions,” said Krasner in his statement.

Some footage of the scene has already been released to news outlets, such as a cell phone video aired on CBS 3 from someone in a nearby home according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Some early media reporting of this incident has unfortunately contained incomplete information or inaccuracies.” Krasner explained in the statement, “The District Attorney’s Office takes our obligation to find the facts and apply the law in an even handed manner seriously, and we know that Commissioner Outlaw takes that obligation seriously as well.”

Family members of Perez recall him as a family man, and not the kind of person to shoot his own child. Both of Perez’s siblings shared words of remembrance with the Philadelphia Inquirer. Both siblings were not present at the time of the shooting.

“He was always out here either shining his car or just goofing around with people… he was loved by everybody,” said Perez’s sister.

“He took care of us… we didn’t have our father around, he was that father figure and took care of us while he was taking care of his family,” said Perez’s brother.

