Sacramento Homeless Union Gives Steinberg 72 Hours to Resign or Face Recall

Hundreds of Union members, community volunteers ready to circulate recall petitions; Say NO MORE DEATH ON THE STREETS! Union demands Steinberg also resign his position as Chair of the California State Commission on Homelessness

Mayor Darrell Steinberg can shed all the crocodile tears he wants, but he has admitted responsibility and will now be held accountable for failing to provide indoor shelter as last week’s storms carved a path of destruction and death in Sacramento’s Homeless Community.

There is plenty of blame to go around for what the law terms “deliberate indifference” relating to the recent storms, including the failure of the County Health Officer to carry out her obligations under the relevant sections of both the California Health and Safety and Welfare and Institutions Codes.

However, we have decided to concentrate our efforts on Steinberg who had the legal authority and failed to exercise it to prevent widespread destruction of encampments, injuries and fatalities. Even the coroner has admitted that the deaths of at least three and possibly more unsheltered persons may have been attributable to existing medical conditions aggravated by the extreme weather conditions about which both the City and County had advance notice

The Union will be making additional demands which will be backed up with new court filings, this time most likely in Federal Court, where recently the Santa Cruz Homeless Union won Federal injunction halting the planned destruction of a 200-person encampment in San Lorenzo Park.

“Darrell Steinberg has cynically used a crisis that he helped create to advance his agenda of forced internment of the homeless and the false narrative that the unhoused are all mentally ill,” says Sacramento Homeless Union President Crystal Sanchez.

“Under Darrell Steinberg’s watch, the City of Sacramento violated County Health Orders, broke up camps and exposed the unhoused to increased risk of harm from COVID-19,’” says Homeless Union Attorney Anthony Prince. “We took him and the City to Court and got a Writ of Mandate. Now, because it was completely foreseeable that last week’s storm would also result in destroying encampments and he did nothing about it, we believe he and the City are in contempt of court and will be taking action accordingly.”

“We will be filing a complaint with the State Attorney General requesting a criminal investigation. We’ve had enough. More storms are expected this week,” says Union President Sanchez. “Last year over 100 unhoused persons died on the streets of Sacramento. We are fed up. The broader community is outraged. Sacramento is a failed state and we’re holding Steinberg accountable. He has 72 hours to resign or we start the recall.”

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: