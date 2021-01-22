Series of ‘Bad Actors’ in Domestic Violence Court, Allegedly Causing Serious Injuries to Victims

By Lisbeth Martinez

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County Superior Court, Dept. 60, Judge Scott L. Tedmon dealt with a series of alleged bad actors here in the Domestic Violence Home Court Wednesday – all are accused of beating their domestic partners, causing major injuries.

Christian Eveste: Represented by Assistant Public Defender Joseph Cress, the defendant faces two charges: corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant, and child endangerment. Cress claims there are statements in the police report that state that the complaining witness does not want to press charges. Cress asks for bail of $10,000.

On Sept. 9, 2020, the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim who he was married to, but they were not living together. Eveste went to the victim’s home without invitation. The victim ran to her room and locked the door, but the defendant kicked the door down.

Deputy District Attorney Renishta Lal shares that the victim’s friend tried to intervene, which resulted in him punching the victim. When the victim tried to call for help on her phone, Eveste hit her with an object that caused a bloody injury on her head. “He continued to knee her and hit her multiple times,” said DDA Lal.

The most recent incident in Eveste’s case occurred on Jan. 17. The defendant is accused of hitting the same victim multiple times on her head.

According to DDA Lal, Eveste ripped the victim’s thumbnail off. The victim suffered a swollen lip, with a laceration inside of it. Also, their 18-month-old child was present during the assault. Based on these facts, DDA Lal asks for bail not to be reduced.

Judge Tedmon set the bail to $50,000, and finds Eveste as “a danger to the victim and the community.” The defendant is set to be present for further hearing proceedings on Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Kenneth Beal: Beal is being charged for corporal injury on his spouse and violation of probation. PD Cress explained the defendant’s father was ill and passed away the day the defendant came into custody. He also notes that his client asked to be released to arrange his father’s funeral and that the court allow the defendant to go to his following hearing without posting bail.

DDA Lal asserts that the bail is “set appropriately given the fact that the defendant has 23 prior bench warrants” and that the victim is the same in two cases. The victim states that she was dating Beal on-and-off for five years. The defendant had approached the victim and was angry because she had reported that he had a stolen truck.

As a result, they argued, and he allegedly “pulled her hair, and then started pulling chunks out of her hair.” Beal began to punch the victim multiple times and stated to her, “I will kill you.”

DDA Lal said he dragged the victim inside an RV and kept beating her while repeatedly stating “he wanted to keep her away from his Dad.” The victim told police officers that the defendant hit her for about 45 minutes. The defendant interrupted the DDA, exclaiming, “BS!”

According to the DA report, the victim had visible injuries to her face such as “redness, bruising, and swelling to her left eye.” Her hands were red and swollen.

The defendant, noted the DDA, has a long criminal history that involves selling drugs, DUIs and the violation of probation. DDA Lal asked the court to leave the bail as set.

Based on Beal’s prior criminal record and failure to appear at his hearings in the past, Judge Tedmon deemed the current bail of $50,000 as appropriate. Beal is set for further proceedings on Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Joseph Riddlesperger: The defendant is being charged for three misdemeanor courts. Private defense counsel Shelby Alberts asked if the court was inclined to set the defendant’s bail at $0.

DDA LAL responded by asking Judge Tedmon to set bail at a misdemeanor amount, between $10,000-$20,000. She reminds the judge that Riddlesperger has five previous bench warrants, along with a serious criminal record. In 2019, the defendant was sentenced to two years in state prison, along with a felony DUI that resulted in injury.

On Jan. 11, the victim reported two incidents to police. DDA Lal claims the defendant “took [the victim] to the back of his car and started to hit her with closed fists in the backside as she tried getting out of his car.” The victim had serious injuries on her legs.

DDA Lal said she’s tried contacting the victim, but she has not heard back from her.

Defense attorney Alberts says that since both the victim and the defendant are homeless, she is certain that her client would agree to a restraining order from the victim. Alberts re-stated that she requests the court to set the bail at the amount of $0.

Ultimately, Judge Tedmon decided to set bail at $10,000, and the case is set for further proceedings on Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Lisbeth Martinez is a third-year at UC Davis, double majoring in Communication and Political Science. She currently lives in Shafter, California.

