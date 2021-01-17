Breaking News
Student Opinion: All Aboard the Trump Train! Final Stop: Impeachment No. 2

Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Opinion
(14) Comments
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

By Gisselle Zaragoza

Just as the dust had begun to settle following the Capitol’s riots, Democrats (and a few Republicans) came to the rescue. This past week, Congress successfully moved forward with impeaching President Donald Trump. With a vote of 232-197, 10 Republicans included, President Trump was impeached a second time during his four-year term for inciting chaos at the Capitol. 

Trump just keeps on making history, doesn’t he? The only U.S. president who managed to get impeached twice. Absolutely none have before Trump! I suppose I now see why Trump supporters roam the nation with such pride. Who wouldn’t when the leader of this country twists nationalism into white supremacist jargon and encourages vile behavior?

I can only imagine how refreshing it must feel to no longer have to hide behind white hoods and instead only have to add a bumper sticker to your diesel truck. Which other presidents would have a following that would show up to support them in a Camp Auschwitz shirt? What sane and logical person can truly say that America has ever been great? What exactly does it mean to “Make America Great Again”? 

Although most of America was finally able to breathe again after President Trump’s reign was officially coming to an end, the terror has only just begun. According to an article by USA Today, the Capitol is already responding to a threat directed towards the inauguration.

What happened to the right, saying there would be a peaceful transition if Biden won? 

As if there weren’t already so many things to attend to during these unprecedented times, now we have domestic terrorists becoming unhinged. There needs to be firm action taken against these people. Not only did they threaten the safety of government officials, they even went as far as to murder a police officer. 

Weren’t these the same people who “backed the blue”? Blue lives no longer seemed to matter when it got in the way of their riot. 

When will enough be enough? Not only has Trump given these people the right to spread hate, but he has also encouraged this infantile behavior. All we can do now is wait and see the results of the impeachment trial. 

Not only do the puppets have to be held accountable, but the puppet master must also be.  

Over the last couple of decades, political polarization has increasingly become a redundant issue. The main dilemma at hand is widespread blind loyalty to political parties. It’s important to understand that both sides have their fair share of propaganda, but we cannot deny the cold hard fact that there is an attack on our democracy happening. 

We cannot justify these actions. 

In a blatant act of domestic terrorism, we need to look past political parties and into what the riot meant for the nation. Suppose, we let something as detrimental as this go not condemned. In that case, it sends the message that violence is the answer when assuming a baseless conspiracy is true. 

We need to move forward as a nation and learn from President Trump’s failures to ensure the U.S. can become a shining example of what a democracy should be. Things have only progressively gotten worse in the United States following the 2020 election. 

Congress was swift to act as they understood what it would mean to allow this type of behavior to go unpunished. 

The future of the nation depends on it.

While I hope the horror ends here, I cannot confidently say that it will.

Gisselle Zaragoza is a third-year Political Science-Public Service major with a minor in Chicanx Studies. She is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada and is pursuing a career in immigration law. She is one of the Opinion Editors for the Davis Vanguard at UC Davis. 

14 thoughts on “Student Opinion: All Aboard the Trump Train! Final Stop: Impeachment No. 2”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Trump just keeps on making history, doesn’t he? The only U.S. president who managed to get impeached twice. Absolutely none have before Trump

    When it only takes a simple majority of the House to impeach a sitting president this will now become more the norm than the exception.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Not if they don’t egregiously commit impeachable acts… I was disappointed that the House did not include the documented phone call to the (Republican) GA Secretary of State attempting to use coercion, possible ‘abuse of power’, to have the SoS fraudulantly come up with “different” vote totals. There were very implied threats in that transcript… no one has denied that the recording was “real”… had the SoS complied, and certified false results (along with the Republican Governor) THEY would have been culpable on conspiracy and perjury grounds… a ‘slam dunk’ for an additional article or two… but the House ‘muffed’ that one…

      Either POTUS is a criminal, or Pence and cabinet should have certified him as “section 25″… has to be one or the other.

      The House ‘fumbled’ in not putting that in the articles of impeachment… had they added that, there would likely be much more than 17 Republican Senators ready, willing, and able to convict (and probably in record time).

      1. Keith Echols

        I never understood the point behind impeachment against Trump.  Unless you already know that you have the votes in the Senate to remove him….what’s the point?  I’ve heard that it’s important to get it on official record….ooooh!  a mark on Trump’s permanent record!  I’m sure he was worried about it at the time.  You can’t shame the shameless.  All the impeachment did was make the Democrats look weak and whiney for going through the motions.   The first time they impeached him there was no way the Senate vote was going to remove him….it was just wasted time on political circus/theater.  This time around….I dunno…I hope the Democrats are smarter about it and know they have the votes in the Senate….otherwise it’s the same stupidity all over again.

        1. David Greenwald

          Agree on the first but not the second. If the second wasn’t impeachable, nothing is. Politically it forces Republicans to eitehr defend or bury Trump. That’s not a losing issue either.

        2. Tia Will

          Keith

          I totally disagree with your post of 9:58. Since when has it become a “weakness” to tell the truth? When is it “weak” to stand up for principles even if you know the majority will not stand with you? When did transparency in service of the truth become a weakness?

        3. Keith Echols

          What’s the point of forcing Republicans to defend or bury Trump?  So what?  By February or March no one is going to care what happened anyway.  The court of public opinion’s memory is very short.   They’ll have moved on.

          The political talking heads will care…but so what.

        4. Keith Echols

          Tia,

          Crying foul and not being able to do anything about shows weakness.  It highlights that you can’t do anything.  It’s not a show of strength.

          Let me put it you another way….if you stand up to the school bully and tell the school how bad he is and then get into a fight with him and he beats you up….guess what?  You lost that confrontation.   Everything you’ve said is “the truth”….so what?

          Going on about the righteousness of truth and transparency sure feels good but it doesn’t accomplish anything without some muscle behind it (like the Senate votes to remove the President or actually beating up the bully).

      1. Tia Will

        IMO it was not the Democrats who turned the first impeachment into a farce. It was the GOP who decided without hearing any evidence or witnesses. The second impeachment is not so easily dismissed because those of us on Twitter and some other social media followed Trump’s lies and incitement in real-time and then, watched the events of 1/6/21 unfold again in real-time. Much harder to ignore the facts when the nation has been watching.

        1. Keith Echols

          You have to stop looking at things in terms of fair play, what’s right…etc…  You have to view it in terms of raw political power.

          The Democrats made it a farce when they knew full well they weren’t going to get the Senate controlling Republicans to play fairly yet they went though with it anyway.

          It’s would be just as absurd and foolish of the Washington Generals to complain that the Harlem Globetrotters aren’t playing fairly.

    3. Tia Will

      When it only takes a simple majority of the House to impeach a sitting president this will now become more the norm than the exception.”

      Not if Congress chooses to only impeach on matters of national substance, not for acts such as lying about infidelity.

       

  2. Keith Echols

    I’m not sure what the point of this opinion piece is.  It seems like some sort of cathartic…like the writer really felt the need to express their feelings about the subject for some reason.

  3. Chris Griffith

    You know I heard a rumor that Uncle Trump is not going to take Hair Force One as it means of transportation when he exits the White House I find that quite interesting 🤔 I Wonder if he’s going to take a stroll down Pennsylvania avenue as he exits town giving Aunt Pelosi the bird is he exits.

     

  4. Chris Griffith

    Since when has it become a “weakness” to tell the truth? When is it “weak” to stand up for principles even if you know the majority will not stand with you? When did transparency in service of the truth become a weakness?

    Since the very day they took away Donald Trump’s Twitter feed and Facebook feed that’s when it started

