Student Opinion: Dubai’s Sustainable City Becomes A Utopian Image of A Society

By Michelle Moreno Lira

Dubai recently announced that they will be creating a sustainable city powered by solar panels and utterly dependent on natural resources. This is part of their plan to make Dubai the top most sustainable city in the world by using science and technology to produce energy.

The city extends 46 hectares around Dubai’s outskirts with 2,500 planted trees to prevent any air pollutants. This sustainable city relies on its 3,000 square meters of urban farming where residents can grow their own produce and take advantage of their community resources.

This minimalist society seems like it’d be a part of a utopian film where communities live in peace and rely on the Earth to survive. While some societies remain this way, most of Earth is slowly decomposing due to global warming. Recently, scientists discovered that the Southern Ocean and Antarctic ice sheets are melting faster than anticipated.

Our planet is quickly being destroyed by greenhouse emission gases, making our air pollution worse, and climate change an inevitability. Sustainable cities, like Dubai, are establishing a brighter hope for the future.

Being the ‘greatest’ country in the world isn’t the priority, but being the most sustainable should be at the top of the agenda. Cities like these might seem out of the ordinary compared to some of our lifestyles. Yet, it’s efficient to protect the environment and follow a lifestyle that we are all encouraged to live in to give our planet a longer lifespan.

It’s interesting to note that communities that live solely off the earth are considered uncivilized by many. In reality, these people have done their part in reducing global warming, yet communities like Native American tribes continue to have their land stolen. Under Trump’s administration, some Native American lands were transferred to companies to welcome new construction.

Nowadays, to live a sustainable life in these societies, such as their ancestors did, comes at a cost for them and the planet as their land is robbed to make way for projects that continue destroying our planet. It’s hard to believe that cities creating sustainable living communities are considered ‘news’ instead of regular living. This is because our world has become entirely dependent on machines that negatively affect the health of our planet.

As a Californian, I envy the Sustainable City residents because I’ve been surrounded by busy streets and machine operated businesses my entire life. I’ve become completely dependent on technology when it comes to everyday tasks, including riding the bus, driving a car and admittedly contributing to companies that make up most of the waste in our oceans.

Dubai has begun making changes to the way their city operates and is transitioning into a greener lifestyle. They start by creating aluminum through the power of the sun and go as far as to establish communities that use some of the Earth’s resources. The Earth provides us with sunlight, which is fueling our solar panels and making aluminum.

Dubai is paving the way for other cities or countries to use science to live successfully while helping the environment.

Communities depending on the land to survive are participating in protecting our environment. What other countries decide to do with their land does matter, and each continual misstep to environmental regression drastically increases global warming.

If more communities dedicated to a sustainable lifestyle, it would make a more significant impact. Societies reliant on the land’s resources shouldn’t be considered ‘utopian’ or an idea of what a perfect world would look like. Our transition to environmentally friendly progressive transformations in all sectors of society is more than possible to achieve. It’s disappointing that we’ve begun to believe that societies should run on machines, and that’s the only way we’ll survive.

Sustainable development should encourage us all to commit to little changes throughout our daily lives––modifications such as small reusable bags, reusable water bottles or environmentally conscious shopping. As our planet continues to be affected, we must do our part to reverse the effects we’ve caused.

Michelle Moreno is a fourth-year majoring in English and minoring in Chicano Studies. She is from Downtown Los Angeles.

