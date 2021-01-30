Vanguard Webinar: COVID, UC Davis & Educational Challenges During a Pandemic (Video)

The discussion focused on COVID and UC Davis – how UC Davis was weathering the COVID pandemic, how it has held up under distance learning and whether distance learning was likely to be a model for the future.

A key takeaway: UC Davis has done better than most at managing the crisis, but most felt that Distance Learning while it has some positives, was ultimately not the wave of the future for the university.

Panel:

Ken Burtis – COO of Healthy Davis Together, Professor Emeritus of Genetics and Faculty Advisor to the Chancellor and Provost

Jesse Drew – Co-Chair, Davis Faculty Association

Kyle Krueger – President, ASUCD

Julietta Bisharyan – Co-Editor in Chief, Vanguard at UC Davis

