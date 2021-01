On January 14, from noon to 1:30 pm, join us for a discussion with commission members Bapu Vaitla and Emma O’Rourke-Powell. The Vanguard will have a discussion with the commissioners on the recently released TJS report focusing on ways to improve policing in the city. The webinar is free and open to the public. Please register in advance.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bFmH8si9R4eLK5kOqkE9VQ