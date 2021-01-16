Breaking News
Vanguard’s Monthly Webinar – A Discussion on Police Reform in Davis (Video)

Davis Police Car
January’s webinar was be moderated by Lauren Smith and Jordan Varney co-editors of the city desk for the Davis Vanguard at UCD publication.

On January 14, from noon to 1:30 pm, the Vanguard hosted a discussion with commission members Bapu Vaitla, Emma O’Rourke-Powell and Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald. The discussion with the commissioners focused on the recently released TJS report focusing on ways to improve policing in the city.

