Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Yolo County Board of Education Resolution: Upholding Democracy and Security for Schools and Society

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Education, Yolo County
Leave a comment
99 Views
Share:

The following resolution was passed by the County Board of Education on a 5-0 on January 15, 2021.

WHEREAS, on January 6, 2021, our nation witnessed terrorism, insurrection and violence in the U.S. Capitol, spreading terror and causing destruction, injury, and death; and

WHEREAS, it was horrific to witness violence and domestic terrorism broadcast live around the globe;

WHEREAS, the Yolo County Office of Education denounces racism, white supremacy, and the use of violence and actions that are antithetical to the formation of a more perfect union; and

WHEREAS, public education has the unique responsibility of teaching what it means to be an American in this multi-cultural country, the history of these United States, and empowering students with ways to engage in the democratic process; and

WHEREAS, structural inequities fostered by past policies and beliefs rooted in racism, have affected the well-being, and in many cases, the fair access to all that this great nation offers to all students and families including those of color – Black, Native, Latino; Asian-American; and

WHEREAS, the Yolo County Office of Education has as its fundamental reason for existence the responsibility to teach the goals of a democratic society to prepare people to be responsible citizens, improve social and educational conditions, promote equity and cultural unity; and

WHEREAS, a robust Civic Education program interwoven and supported by an equally robust and authentic Ethnic Studies curriculum, along with a quality curriculum of science, mathematics, and language arts will support these goals of a free democratic society; and

WHEREAS, the Yolo County Board of Education and the Yolo County Superintendent of Schools reaffirm their oaths of elective office to uphold the Constitution of the United States; and

WHEREAS, the modeling of responsible citizenship cannot be understated and includes leading with integrity, collaboration, ethics, respect and non-violence;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Yolo County Office of Education hereby condemns violent, destructive and treasonous acts against the United States of America.

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for