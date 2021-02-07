Bail Bond System Negative Influence on Defendants on Full Display at Fresno Arraignment

By Jose Medina

FRESNO – The end to high cash bail can’t come soon enough for many defendants, and Marcos Lopez is one good example—he apparently tried to do the right thing by paying bail and showing up for his appearance on time. But it wasn’t good enough.

The negative effects of the bail bond system were put on full display in Fresno County Superior Court last week as the defendant’s pleas for a release were ignored because he didn’t post full bond.

Lopez was present in Dept. 10, presided over by Judge Francine Zepeda, for arraignment. He is charged with dissuading a witness, making threats with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At the hearing it was revealed that Lopez posted bond in the amount of $75,000; but the statutory bail was $345,000.

Lopez, in a worried tone, stated, “I didn’t know the bail was that amount when it was filled out,” indicating that he was not well informed of the bail amount.

Judge Zepeda explained the statutory bail to Lopez and added, “I’m going to remand you, sir, into the custody of the sheriff” as the officers present in court approached a distraught Lopez with handcuffs.

Lopez started to beg Judge Zepeda for a second chance at paying off the entire bail amount, saying, “I’m working and my payments are on time. Is there no way you can give me a chance to pay my bail? I mean I’m working ma’am.”

Despite Lopez’s initial pleas, Judge Zepeda blankly answered, “you can post it from inside.”

Lopez was physically restless after being handcuffed as he pleaded a second time to be released, saying, “I haven’t done anything bad, all my payments have been on time, I’ve been doing everything well.”

Judge Zepeda explained that she can’t let Lopez out of custody because the remaining bail amount is too large.

Lopez pointed out, “I’m not trying to be on the run or anything, I’m just trying to get things situated, you know.”

He frantically added, “I’m doing everything right, I’m working, I showed up to court, I’m not doing anything stupid, you know. I’m working…it’s been four years since I got in trouble with the law I’m trying to walk the right path.”

After noticing that Judge Zepeda was not even second guessing her decision he tried to remind her, “I might lose my job ma’am.”

Lopez even tried to negotiate and provide a solution to the problem, suggesting, “If I have to make bigger payments to catch up I will. I’ve been working well since last year ma’am.”

Judge Zepeda was not moved by any of Lopez’s pleas and continued to remand him to the custody of the sheriff.

Lopez was then escorted by officers as he gave a final “come on man” in a disappointed tone.

Jose graduated from UC Davis with a BA in Political Science and has interned for the California State Legislature. He is from Rocklin, CA.

