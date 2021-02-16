Biden Call for Resignation of Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorneys Applauded

By Hongyi Wen

WASHINGTON D.C. – After news reports that the U.S. Department of Justice would ask Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to resign, Fair and Just Prosecution Executive Director Miriam Krinsky issued a statement on the same day, applauding the move.

Krinsky’s statement commended this decision by the Biden-Harris administration and she wasn’t shy about expressing her opinions on the U.S. attorneys that were appointed by Trump.

“Last week, we called for President Biden to swiftly ask Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys for their resignation, and I commend him for listening to that call from many leaders and advocates nationwide.” Krinsky said.

Krinsky explained that new U.S. attorneys represent the Biden administration commitment of providing a new vision of justice in America.

“[Resignation of Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys] is a much-needed and important signal from the Biden Harris administration that they are committed to ushering in a new vision of justice that reflects the transformative moment we’re in,” she said.

“Personnel is policy,” Krinsky added, noting the importance of determining who should hold positions in this essential part of the government.

“Our community can’t afford to wait for new leadership in this totally important arm of government.” she said, emphasizing U.S. attorneys play a pivotal role in making decisions that affect the country and communities, and the election of the Biden-Harris administration signifies the American’s will for a new direction.

Krinsky claimed, “These past leaders might not have come up with Trump’s agenda, (but) they enabled him to carry it out, and the American people clearly and decisively voted for a new way forward.”

Krinsky criticized the failure of the former Trump administration at handling critical issues in America like COVID-19 and police brutality, and the incompetence of the Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys.

“After four years of failed DOJ policies, we need a new fresh slate of U.S. attorneys right away. The current U.S. attorneys are tainted by the failure of the Trump administration,” Krinsky asserted.

“Every day that they remain in office, they continue to make decisions impacting the lives of countless Americans, including how COVID-19 is handled behind bars, when and how police accountability will be managed and how fractured bonds of trust can be rebuilt in communities in the coming years.” she argued.

Krinsky restated her enthusiasm for the decision of selecting new U.S. attorneys and other Department of Justice positions. She also expressed her vision for the future of America under the newly-elected President Biden.

“I applaud the Biden-Harris administration and the acting Attorney General for taking this decisive action and also urge the White House and congress to act swiftly in appointing and confirming new U.S. attorneys and other critical DOJ position so we can start the vital work of restoring integrity and independence to the Department of Justice and building safer and stronger communities across America,” she said.

Hongyi Wen is a junior at UC Santa Cruz majoring in Sociology. He is from Guangzhou, China.

