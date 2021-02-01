Ironwood State Prison Reports Highest Active Cases Count Across CDCR – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Davis Vanguard’s daily update from CDCR’s COVID-19 crisis

As of Feb 1, 2021, there have been 47,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 44,338 have been resolved while 2,241 remain active in custody. There have been 192 deaths across all facilities.

CSP Solano reported the highest increase in confirmed cases over the weekend. Since Jan. 29, 40 more cases were reported, bringing the active cases count to 297. Cumulatively, there have been 1119 confirmed cases within a population of 3221 people. 69 percent of the population was tested in the past 14 days.

Avenal State Prison has the highest cumulative confirmed cases count across CDCR– 3105 confirmed cases within a population of 3303 people, of which 7 are active cases in custody. The facility had massive outbreaks, resulting in several deaths during the early months of the pandemic.

Ironwood State Prison has the highest number of active cases in the CDCR system. It has 312 active cases in custody, and 1311 cumulative confirmed cases within a population of 2784 people. 62 percent was tested in the past 14 days.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

By Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner, Jaskiran Soomal, Mengyu Yang & Aparna Komarla

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)