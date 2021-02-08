Breaking News: Judge Rules Against Gascon, Grants Preliminary Injunction to ADDA in Ruling That Undermines Reform Efforts

By David M. Greenwald

In a move that will add more fuel to the fire, Judge James Chalfant granted a preliminary injunction enjoining DA George Gascon from using his discretion in dismissing sentencing enhancements.

Upon assuming office, Gascon issued a series of special directives that as Judge Chalfant put it, “all but repealed California’s sentencing enhancement laws and commanded his employees – Los Angeles County prosecutors sworn to uphold and enforce the law—to violate numerous statutory mandates and refrain from performing their duties under the law.”

The Judge writes: “The Special Directives require prosecutors to violate California law, their oaths of office, and their ethical and professional obligations.”

He continues, “The Special Directives violate Respondents’ duty to prosecute violations of general laws under Government (“Govt.”) Code section 26500, which is mandatory, not discretionary. Although a district attorney has discretion to determine what charges to file (if any) in a particular case, the district attorney cannot wholly decline to exercise that discretion by indiscriminately prohibiting the prosecution of all violations of certain offenses.”

The Special Directives further, the judge writes, “seek to circumvent the court’s role by requiring County prosecutors to file an amended charging document abandoning the allegations in the event the motion to strike is denied.”

Chalfant rules, “This tactic runs afoul of Penal Code section 1386, which provides that once a prosecution has been initiated, neither the Attorney General nor the district attorney can discontinue or abandon a prosecution for a public offense without permission of the court. Respondents have a ministerial duty to proceed with prosecution once it has been initiated unless the court permits it to be dismissed. Respondents have failed to perform this duty.”

The ruling would enjoin the DA from compelling deputy DA’s to comply with his special directive which right now would prohibit them from pleading and proving prior strikes, require them to move to dismiss any strike enhancements, require them to make a post-conviction motion to dismiss any special circumstance allegations, among other things.

According to the Judge, Michele Hannisee, the head of the ADDA, argued that “the District Attorney’s Special Directives prohibit deputy district attorneys from complying with their ministerial prosecutorial duties in violation of the law, their oaths of office, and their ethical responsibilities as officers of the court.”

Writes the judge, “No permissible justification exists for the unlawful directives. It is no answer for the District Attorney to claim publicly that “[p]rosecutors are sworn to follow the directives of the elected D.A.”” He adds, “Deputy district attorneys, like all county prosecutors within the state, swear an oath only to defend and uphold the Constitution, not the district attorney.”

Gascon on the other hand, contended that he has implemented the Special Directives as the duly elected District Attorney “in the wake of significant research showing excessive sentencing practices yield no public safety benefit and do not promote the interests of justice”.

He argued that he had “no ministerial duty to plead the relevant sentencing enhancements under the Three Strikes law.”

He cited a California Supreme Court ruling, “Under California’s Three Strikes law, the sentence that is actually imposed upon a defendant in a particular case is dependent [in part]… upon the prosecutor’s exercise of prosecutorial discretion in determining how many prior convictions to charge in the case.”

The DA added, “There is nothing wrong with the elected district attorney — as opposed to line prosecutors — setting policies predicated on how that district attorney believes his office’s prosecutorial discretion should be exercised in seeking the dismissal of sentencing enhancements. There further is no ethical issue for the County’s deputy district attorneys in following these directives.”

Judge Chalfant notes that prosecutors “in every jurisdiction of the United State have considerable discretion.”

However, he argues, “A district attorney’s discretion is not unlimited. He or she must work within the framework of the criminal system. The legislature also is entitled to enact laws intruding on the executive or judicial branches of government so long as they do not defeat or materially impair that branch’s core function.”

He writes, “In exercising prosecutorial discretion, a district attorney’s core function is to ensure that the guilty are prosecuted.”

The Judge acknowledges, “Gascón’s Special Directives cannot come as a surprise. He was elected with more than 1.6 million votes on a platform of reform-minded and less punitive approaches to a variety of conduct, including serious offenses previously punished with extreme prison terms.”

The ACLU filed an amicus in this case contending that “Romero is instructive” as it allows the trial court to strike prior strikes without the prosecutor’s involvement.

“Amicus ACLU argues that Romero’s reasoning applies to the present case. Just as the judicial power to dismiss an action includes the lesser power to strike sentencing allegations, prosecutorial discretion to decline to bring a criminal charge necessarily includes the lesser power to decline to plead sentencing enhancements connected to a criminal charge,” the judge writes and the ACLU believes that ADDA’s interpretation of the law “law takes away this prosecutorial discretion in a manner that raises serious constitutional questions.”

Writes Chalfant, “The court concludes that there is ambiguity in the language of the Three Strikes law that the district attorney must “plead and prove” strike priors.”

The court thus concludes: “The District Attorney has abandoned the Three Strikes law through the Special Directives that prevent deputy district attorneys from pleading and proving strike priors as required by section 667(f)(1). As demonstrated by the plain language of the Three Strikes law and case law, this direction is unlawful.”

Judge Chalfant believes that the ADDA “has shown a probability of success on its claims that the Special Directives (a) unlawfully compel deputy district attorneys to (a) not plead strike priors in violation of the Three Strikes law, (b) dismiss or withdraw strike priors in violation of the Three Strikes law, section 1385, and section 1386, and (c) read an inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent statement to the trial court.”

The Judge concludes as well that the ADDA has “shown a probability of success on other sentencing enhancements” but has “not shown that the District Attorney’s blanket policy against prior enhancements is a failure to exercise discretion.”

—David M. Greenwald reporting

