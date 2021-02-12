California Capitol Watch: City Council to Consider 2021 Legislative Platform

On the agenda for the upcoming, February 16th, Davis City Council meeting is consideration of a resolution authorizing the adoption of a 2021 Legislative Platform (Item 6). The proposed Platform was developed by a Council Legislative Subcommittee consisting of Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs and Councilmember Dan Carson, in consultation with City Manager Mike Webb. The proposed Platform consists of the following priority issues (described in more detail in the staff report and attached Resolution).

Infrastructure Bills. Proposed bills that address funding for infrastructure needs, including funding for broadband.

COVID Assistance. Continue to look for opportunities to encourage Congress and the State to assist cities that need flexible COVID assistance, particularly direct assistance to cities Davis’ size.

Sales Tax Legislation. Continue to track sales tax legislation, particularly as it relates to internet sales.

RHNA Process. The City will continue to advocate and engage with our State representatives on legislation and administrative rules related the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), particularly with respect to the types of housing units that are more unique to college communities.

I-80 Corridor. Continue to be directly engaged and support Caltrans’ efforts to implement the Yolo I-80 Corridor Improvement Project.

Affordable Housing Bills. Monitor bills related to affordable housing, as well as SB 5.

Housing Streamlining. Monitor and consider support for efforts by the League of Cities, SACOG, and the State Legislature to seek expedited judicial review and CEQA streamlining for housing projects that meet with local and regional policy priorities.

ACA 1. Support ACA 1, a Constitutional Amendment, authored by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar Curry, to lower the necessary voter threshold from a two-thirds supermajority to 55% to approve local general obligation bonds and special taxes for affordable housing and public infrastructure projects.

Unfunded Mandates. Review the general topic of unfunded State mandates to determine if there are areas where the City should take a position or reach out to legislators.

SB 1383 Funding. Support grant and funding opportunities that provide resources to implement the state mandated SB 1383, which deals with food waste diversion, organic waste, and the reduction of greenhouse gases.

Grant Funding. In general, seek opportunities to support grants or funding that address needs identified in the City’s Comprehensive Funding Plan for grants.

SACOG’s Green Means Go initiative. The City will continue to advocate for and support the SACOG Green Means Go pilot program funding effort, including any related policy bills and budget action.

Valley Clean Energy. The city will support legislative efforts to help VCE, our local clean power agency, in which the City of Davis is a partner, to overcome legislative and regulatory challenges that could slow its progress.

As noted in the staff report, other issues may arise over the course of the year that would benefit from the review of the Legislative Subcommittee. The Subcommittee will review bills and other items related to legislation that may be of interest to the City and make recommendations as to whether they should be included in the Legislative Platform.

The Legislature’s 2021 bill introduction deadline for non-urgency bills is February 19th.

