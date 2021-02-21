Defendant’s Domestic Partner Wants to Break Up – He Beats Her, Gets 8 years in State Prison

By Tanya Decendario

SACRAMENTO – Solomone Pale pleaded no contest, here in Sacramento County Superior Court Thursday, to charges that he beat up a domestic partner – punching her, pulling her hair, scratching her and choking her – after she told him she was breaking up with him.

His actions resulted in the victim’s physical injury of a swollen and bruised lip, and two-inch horizontal scratches on her neck, according to the court’s record – through Assistant Public Defender Mirayla Freshwater, Pale pleaded no contest to his domestic violence charge and admitted a strike in a previous assault with a firearm charge.

Pale originally was given a two year prison sentence for the assault with a firearm charge. But because he accepted the strike in the current case, his penalty was doubled to four years in state prison. In the end he will do eight years in prison after his accepted a plea bargain.

Deputy District Attorney Anissa Galata provided details of the event where Pale caused physical harm to his partner, noting the event occurring on Nov. 26, 2020. Allegedly, his partner of six to seven months intended to end the relationship.

“He became angry, hit her in the face, attempted to strangle her. She indicated she went unconscious and woke up on the floor [and] the defendant was pulling her hair and punching her while yelling at her,” DDA Galata explain, adding “he then vandalized her home.”

Judge Scott Tedmon then read the defendant’s constitutional rights, indicating that Pale will be prohibited, as a felon, from owning or possessing any gun, firearm or any ammunition for the rest of his life.

Judge Tedmon sentenced Pale to eight years in prison and upon his release from prison, he’ll be placed in supervision for up to three years. If he violates any of these terms, he could return in custody up to six months for any violation.

The court also ordered a peaceful contact order, restraining Pale from contacting the victim.

Tanya Decendario is a third-year student studying Legal Studies at UC Berkeley. She is originally from Sonoma, CA but currently resides in Albany, CA.

