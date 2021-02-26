Do Rising COVID-19 Cases Justify Lenience to Those Awaiting Trial?

By Nadia Kazempoor

OAKLAND, CA – Judge Yolanda Northridge decided, alongside her defense and prosecution attorneys, that the steady rise of positive COVID-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail provides grounds for pushing back certain pretrials to at least mid-April.

“I have an offer… However, it does involve jail. Are we doing anything as far as jail and COVID? Are we setting up times? Is there any plan for jail?” Defense Attorney Robert Byers asked the courtroom when requesting to state his desired plan for defendant Kevin Hernandeznavare.

The courtroom was gathered for Hernandeznavare’s informal felony pretrial hearing, in which he was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, knowingly possessing a machine gun, and possessing a bump stock.

With positive COVID-19 cases surging in Alameda County within recent months, an issue has arisen: Is it ethical to place defendants in custody and put them at risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the penal system? Is pushing back hearings the solution?

As the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) approaches a staggering number of 49,040 positive cases of COVID-19 within its correctional facilities, courtrooms must decide if custody is truly necessary for the law to be upheld and respected.

The increased threat of COVID-19 offers a difficult dichotomy. On one hand, law and order must be maintained, but on the other hand, taking a defendant into custody with an increased chance of catching the virus can be criticized as unethical treatment.

When asked to respond to the defense’s request, Prosecutor Kevin Ikuma replied, “So there are three asymptomatic positive cases at Santa Rita at the moment… but if we want to put this case over a little distance, I don’t have any problem with that if that makes the defense more comfortable.”

COVID-19 has forced essentially all Americans to master the art of compromise. The inconvenience the pandemic has plagued the world with is not only seen socially, but politically, economically, culturally, and most definitely legally.

Compromise is always integral in the courtroom but proves to be even more so when the health and wellness of a defendant are put at stake. Thankfully, both Attorneys Ikuma and Byer seemed dedicated to protecting Mr. Hernandeznavarre’s liberties as a defendant and decided against sending him into custody at this time.

The pretrial was moved to April 14, when the Alameda County COVID-19 surge will hopefully have begun its plateau. With vaccination rates on the rise, this is a possible scenario.

However, COVID-19 is more unpredictable than anything American society has seen before. Therefore, we can only wait and see if April brings forth a grasp on the pandemic that will allow courtrooms to move back to their general habits of placing defendants in custody without the threat of exposing them to a deadly virus.

The last thing that Santa Rita Jail needs right now is another scandal. Given police brutality during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests alongside the CDCR’s current surge of positive COVID-19 cases, the jail is notably susceptible to community criticism and backlash.

Justice was served today without sacrificing the health and integrity of the defendant, and for that Alameda County should remain optimistic in the face of this catastrophic crisis being battled by the world for nearly a year.

The pandemic has made all aspects of life difficult, but the penal system must remain dedicated to the health and guaranteed liberties of its defendants, or be prepared to face a public prepared to defend its fellow community members—whether they are incarcerated, pending incarceration or not.

