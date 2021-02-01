Everyday Injustice Podcast 89: Alameda Candidates for Reform – Pamela Price and JoAnn Walker

Taking on the policies of the incumbent DA and Sheriff, JoAnn Walker, a SF police officer, and Pamela Price, a Civil Rights attorney, are running for Alameda County Sheriff and DA as a team.

Walker has been a police officer in San Francisco for over 25 years and is looking to bring change to the Alameda County Sheriff, taking on issues like police reform and the sheriff at the Santa Rita Jail.

Pamela Price is running a second time, after losing to Nancy O’Malley in 2018, and she is looking to bring things like bail reform, police accountability and criminal justice reform to the DA’s office.

Listen as they passionately discuss their candidacies on Everyday Injustice.

