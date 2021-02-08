Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast 90: Cristine Soto DeBerry and the Prosecutors Alliance

Cristine Soto Deberry is former Chief of Staff under both SF District Attorney George Gascón and Chesa Boudin as well as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gavin Newsom when he was Sacramento Mayor.

In the fall, she became executive director of the Prosecutors Alliance, a non-profit seeking to bring reform to the criminal justice system, as an alternative to the California District Attorneys Association.

Four California DAs are members, representing nearly one-third of the California population—Chesa Boudin (San Francisco), George Gascón (LA), Diana Becton (Contra Costa), and Tori Verber-Salazer (San Joaquin).

Deberry on Everyday Injustice discussed the reform movement as well as recent pushback against both Boudin and Gascón.

