Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 92: Diana Becton Looks For California AG Appointment

Diana Becton, Contra Costa DA speaking at Hastings in February

Diana Becton is a former judge, appointed as DA in Contra Costa County and then won in her own right. With the appointment of AG Xavier Becerra by Biden to a federal post, the AG has become one of the most coveted posts with a lot of people maneuvering behind the scenes to get the appointment from Governor Newsom.

Becton recently received the endorsement by the Legislative Black Caucus. She talks about her views on criminal justice reform and why a reformer is needed as California Attorney General.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

