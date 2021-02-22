Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 93: Mike Schmidt Talks Portland Protests

Mike Schmidt won the Willamot District Attorney position last summer, preparing to take over in January, when the outgoing incumbent resigned and he was appointed to start immediately. Right after his win, Portland was hit with protests, federal troops and turmoil.

Schmidt talks to Everyday Injustice about the experience, what he has done as prosecutor and the situation on the ground in Portland.

