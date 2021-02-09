‘I’m Not Going to Make You Look Stupid,’ Promises Defendant after Judge Gives Him Another Chance, Releases Him without Bail

By Danae Snell & Sophia Barberini

WOODLAND — Defendant Michael Glynn pleaded for Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter M. Williams to release him on his own recognizance, without bail, after being taken into custody for missing multiple court dates—Glynn blamed lack of transportation and internet connection.

Defendant Glynn—who is “chronically homeless”—appeared in court from inside jail via telephone last Friday morning and begged Judge Williams for another chance after stating, “I am sorry. I mean I know I am not special.”

After missing his last court appearance, Defendant Glynn contacted his legal counsel, Deputy Public Defender Erin Dacayanan, to reschedule his court appearance.

According to the defendant, he “actually paid a friend for reliable transportation ahead of time” to bring him in and ensure he was present in court.

However, he was picked up by law enforcement the day prior for an outstanding bench warrant that was issued for his previous court absence. His arrest resulted in his friend being “paid for free this time.”

PD Dacayanan argued, “The pending case right now is a theft case, nothing violent. It is receiving of stolen property. That is what it is.”

Additionally, she further maintained, “Not everyone has access to the same technology that you and I have.”

Despite this lack of access, “He was making efforts to appear,” said Dacayanan, adding, “He does not have any fresh charges.”

Taking this into consideration, Judge Williams inquired, “But how will he get here in the future?”

PD Dacayanan directed this question to defendant Glynn, who explained, “In the future it would really help me help everyone if I could just do court dates around the first, second, or third day of the month,” prompting a chuckle from Judge Williams.

Judge Williams, proceeding cautiously, asserted, “If he makes me look stupid, and he doesn’t show up again at the next one, then the conversation will be far different than it was today.”

Defendant Glynn quickly assured Judge Williams, “I am not going to make you look stupid.”

Warily, Judge Williams concluded, “We are going to try it one more time Mr. Glynn, and I am noting here in the file what I warned myself of, so I am going to order them to release you.”

As a condition of his release, explained Judge Williams, defendant Glynn has to “report to probation within 48 hours.”

Judge Williams warned the defendant “If you don’t do that you are going to end up talking to me on the phone again from the jail and it will be a way shorter conversation.”

Evidently stressed by this time constraint, and maybe trying to be very precise, Glynn asked, “Are they open on weekends? I will go, but you said 48 hours. Does that mean 48 business hours?”

Defendant Glynn’s defense stated, “Michael, please stop talking, it is two business days.”

Judge Williams delivered a final warning to Michael Glynn, “Don’t miss that appointment, sir.”

