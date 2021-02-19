Peace Officers Describe in Bloody Detail Shooting Victim Injuries

By Kathryn Wood

SACRAMENTO – Peace officers here in a Sacramento County Superior Court preliminary hearing Wednesday described in sometimes graphic, bloody detail the injuries of a motorcyclist allegedly shot by a motorist, who then fled the scene last June 7, 2020.

Defendant Dolan Compton is facing felony attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputy Daniel Garcia reported that when he arrived at the scene, the victim was “holding his abdominal area and bleeding profusely, screaming in pain” and asked the officer “if he was going to die” as blood was “soaking his shirt” and “running down his midsection.”

The officer said the victim’s motorcycle was a few feet away, there was a shell casing and a license plate that had been stripped off of a vehicle driven by Compton, as officers later learned.

After running the license plate number through their system, officers concluded that it was tied to a BMW that was involved in a vehicle stop that was conducted on the same car two weeks prior.

Defense Attorney J.P. Brennan asked Garcia if the victim told him he was shot, and Garcia claimed that he was “screaming in pain” and continued “screaming over him.”

Brennan asked whether Garcia asked the victim who shot him, but Garcia noted that “he did not respond” and was “hysterical” after screaming the whole time.

The Defense then asked why Garcia looked into the last incident but did not look into the registration of the car, to which Garcia appeared to stumble to answer.

Deputy David Meza spoke to a witness that was staying at her family’s house at a nearby residence. The witness told the deputy they saw the victim driving a motorcycle with a suitcase on his back. As he was approaching the intersection, the suitcase fell off his back and he went to retrieve it.

During this incident, he went up to a grey BMW and began to talk to a man in the vehicle, the witness claimed, adding that one gun shot was heard and the victim “started yelling that he had been shot.”

The witness added that it looked like the victim was going to “shake the driver’s hand” before the gunshot was fired. After the victim fell to the ground, the shooter drove off southbound and the license plate of the BMW fell off.

Officer Matthew McCune conducted a six-pack lineup. Prior to administering this lineup, McCune had no knowledge of what the defendant looked like. The witness identified the top right photo, which appeared to be defendant Compton.

Judge Kevin McCormick ruled that the “offenses charged have been admitted at the level of proof required” and stated that the “defendant will be held to answer in trial.”

The trial is set for April 12 in the Sacramento Superior Court.

Kathryn Wood is a third year at UC Davis, majoring in Political Science-Public Service and minoring in Professional Writing and Environmental Policy Analysis and Planning. She is from Petaluma, California.

