Proud Boys Are a “Few Bad Apples” – Recall Chesa Boudin Social Media Platform Claims

By Alana Bleimann

SAN FRANCISCO – Six months after publicly tweeting their support for the white supremacist group, The Proud Boys, pro-Chesa Boudin recall Twitter account @cyantist, account holder named Cyan, apologizes stating that she “was initially confused because of lack of knowledge.”

The verified Twitter account has more than 52,000 followers and is dedicated to removing SFDA Chesa Boudin from office in order to make “SF safer” (as stated in their bio).

Their tweet posted in September of last year, that reached 227 likes, was a response to a taped statement made by Thad, Chief of the Proud Boys in Salt Lake Utah, who claimed that the organization denounces white supremacy.

@cyantist quote tweeted the video and stated:

Doing some research and it appears that characterizing this group the way the media has is incorrect. They [The Proud Boys] have a few bad apples who’ve claimed to be part of their org but in general not true.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Group and the New York Post, the Proud Boys are an “anti-white guilt” extremist group known to promote hate on the basis of race and religion.

They are male-only and have been known to not only promote, but engage in acts of political violence across the U.S..

Although they claim to not be a racist organization, many of the members are Neo-Nazis and loud supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Proud Boys’ founder Gavin McInnes has even stated that the organization is a “pro-Tump men’s club…defending themselves against the radical left.”

Today the Proud Boys are associated with far-right groups and have been thought to be one of the many groups that played a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Many commenters urged @cyantist to “do some research” and Wednesday they wrote a brief apology for their own “lack of knowledge” on the organization.

@cyantist claims their account is working towards a safer San Francisco, but for a verified Twitter account to publicly state that the Proud Boys is composed of “a few bad apples” feeds more harm into the city of San Francisco than good, charge critics.

Alana Bleimann is a junior at the University of San Francisco majoring in Sociology with a minor in Criminal Justice Studies. She is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the team leader on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: