SF District Attorney Monitoring SFPD Arrest of Attempted Market Street Robbery Suspect

By Juliet Bost

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Necho Goins on charges of attempted robbery, brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possession of a burglary tool, unlawful possession of a baton, and brandishing an imitation firearm in a public place after an alleged attempted Market Street robbery.

In a recent Tweet, SFPD identified Goins as “a fugitive…wanted for a Grand Theft violation” in connection with the theft of a diamond ring from a pawnshop on Mission Street in late October of last year.

Police issued an arrest warrant in addition to the charges from Thursday’s attempted robbery.

SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin weighed in on the arrest, commenting that he is committed to a public safety model that centers the needs of the community, victims, and suspects.

He said he’s monitoring the case.

In a press release, SFPD stated that officers detained Goins in the early evening last Thursday, after victims revealed they saw Goins in a Market Street hardware store.

According to the two victims, the suspect entered the store demanding money. The suspect “displayed a semi-automatic firearm” and “manipulated the slide of the firearm as if chambering a round.”

Then, victims said, the suspect “put the gun away and brandished a collapsible baton.”

The suspect ended up fleeing without money after one victim called for help from another employee. Police reported no injuries during the robbery.

During the investigation, police seized a “replica semi-automatic firearm” and a “collapsible baton” from the suspect, along with other unspecified evidence.

The San Francisco News reported later that “Goins was sent to San Francisco County Jail for seven counts of second-degree robbery.”

Additionally, authorities booked Goins on “three counts of grand theft of personal property, one count of possession of a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools, unlawful display of an imitation firearm, exhibiting a deadly weapon, and first-degree robbery.”

Goins is currently being held without bail and is awaiting his next court date in March.

Boudin has repeatedly stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of crime through meaningful intervention. This is especially important for institutions with high recidivism rates, such as San Francisco County jails, Boudin stated during a recent community meeting.

“We need to make sure every arrest is an opportunity for meaningful intervention that gets at the root causes of crime and changes behavior more effectively than an arbitrary number of days or months or years in prison ever could,” he said.

As the investigation continues, Boudin said he will continue to monitor the case work towards an outcome that will benefit the community’s safety.

Juliet Bost is a third year at UC Davis, majoring in Political Science – Public Service and minoring in Religious Studies. They are originally from San Mateo, California. They are a member on the Chesa Boudin Recall – Changing the Narrative Project.

