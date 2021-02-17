SFPD Announce Suspect Arrest in Assault of 83-Year-Old Man

By Alana Bleimann and Lovepreet Dhinsa

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Police Dept. Tuesday announced the arrest of 31-year-old suspect Haskell Allen for an alleged assault on an 83-year-old man.

Allen was charged on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault with force, elder abuse with great bodily injury, battering with great bodily injury, inflicting great bodily injury on an elder during a felony, committing a felony while on pretrial release, violation of stay-away order, and injuring a person due to perceived race.

The victim was walking on the 200 block of Turk Street when the incident occurred, around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Assisted by worried local community members, the victim was transported to the hospital—after walking, despite serious injuries, to medics on the 300 block of Turk Street.

Thought to be racially motivated, Allen allegedly actions included shoving the elderly victim to the ground and running off. Police said it is not clear whether or not the two men shared words or knew each other previously, but the victim reported he didn’t know the suspect.

The SFPD Night Investigations Unit (NIU) took over the investigation and, after issuing a crime bulletin, they located the suspect 12 hours after the assault. Allen was placed into custody at approximately 8:11 p.m.

At the time, Allen was on probation for a previous charge and had a stay-away court order originating from December from Turk and Hyde Streets, where the assault had taken place.

SFPD could not provide specific information regarding the stay-away order, but there had been a previous incident last December in which Allen had been accused of trespassing at a pharmacy on Powell Street.

Allen also had several outstanding warrants for alleged crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. He had been arrested at the time for the trespassing and the outstanding warrants.

The recent incidents against the Asian American population in the Bay Area have caused concerns for community safety, especially for elderly members.

SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin—who met with Asian community groups this past week—has promised to work closely with SFPD to promote safety and community care in the community.

