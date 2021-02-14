Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: The Impeachment Gambit

Breaking News, Elections, National Issues
(Photo by Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By David M. Greenwald

I keep seeing conservatives and Trumpists proclaiming that Nancy Pelosi lost again.  And while I understand the desire to see these things in terms of wins and losses, I think it is largely the wrong way to approach it.

The problem with viewing this through the lens of win/loss is that the outcome here was never in real doubt.  The only question was how many Republican Senators would break ranks—the answer turned out to be seven.

So if the ultimate goal here was not to remove him from office or really to prevent him from running again, what exactly was the goal?  Here I think there was a multilevel game going on.  Pelosi recognized that she had Republicans between a rock and a hard place and was not about to give up her advantage.

At the first and most basic level is accountability.  If what Trump did really from November 4 up to January 6 is not impeachable, I don’t know what is.  He repeatedly falsely yelled fire in a crowded theater by claiming massive electoral fraud, and then attempted to convince various legislators and officials to effectively overturn the election—ultimately getting his base so fired up they initiated a lynch mob that invaded the Capitol.

There is considerable question about whether he will face criminal charges, not just in Washington but also in Georgia, where he seemingly attempted to coerce officials into lawbreaking—and there is a criminal investigation underway in Fulton County.

Unlike the first impeachment, there was really no doubt here about what happened or what the president did.  While I tend to think that Trump committed impeachable acts the first time with Ukrainian officials, I never felt like they had a true smoking gun.

I do find it interesting that some of the same Republicans who thought that President Clinton had committed acts that required his removal by committing perjury in a civil court testimony did not think this was impeachable or removable.

Be that as it may, the result here is actually quite impressive.  The history of impeachments—we have now three presidents, impeached four times.  Nixon’s was the only one that probably would have succeeded, but he resigned before it could.  The others were surprisingly partisan campaigns, and the framers of the Constitution were wise to force the removal vote to be bipartisan (unless one party controlled two thirds of the Senate).

The fact that more members of the opposition party supported impeachment and removal I think is important.  But so too was the 48-0 vote among Democratic Senators (plus Bernie Sanders and Angus King of Maine, the two Independents).  

The party that was rarely united was exactly that, on the need to impeach and remove Trump.  House Democrats voted 222-0 to impeach and Senate Democrats 48-0 to remove.

I wouldn’t have thought that possible.

The canary in the coal mine here—an appropriate analogy given where he is from—is Joe Manchin of West Virginia.  He is the most conservative member of the Senate Democratic delegation.  There have been times when there has been speculation that he would change to Republican.  And yet he voted to remove.

In a statement he said, “Today I voted guilty on the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump to hold him accountable for his seditious actions and words that threatened our democracy. It is time to move forward as one nation to focus on helping Americans suffering from the pandemic. Now more than ever, it is on each of us to seek unity over division and put partisanship aside for the good of our country.”

It doesn’t give us a lot to go on other than he was not shy to call the President’s actions “seditious” and see the threat they posed to “our democracy.”

So I think a good portion of the impeachment vote here is that, after what happened on January 6, many simply saw it as not only the right thing to do, but felt it would be irresponsible not to do so.

But like anything there is a second level to this game—there is political payoff.  Or at least perceived political payoff.  How much of a payoff is hard to tell in such a divided and polarized nation, where the number of actual swing voters is fairly low and competitive states and districts are just as low.

But, yeah, following a stronger than expected showing by the President on November 3, his actions since brought him to the lowest watermark of his presidency in terms of public approval—and while even at the end 70 to 80 percent of Republicans approved of him, that too was at a low point.

But I think that is precisely the point.  Pelosi forced Republicans to make a calculation—is it better to stick with the President knowing you will have to face angry primary voters if you don’t, or to hold the President accountable for his actions?

In the end all but 17 Republicans in both chambers stuck with the President.  We have already seen realignment occurring under Trump—really trends exacerbated with rural voters continuing to leave the Democrats and suburban voters leaving the Republicans.

The New York Times this week in an analysis of 25 states with available data by party registration found that 140,000 Republicans had quit their party versus 79,000 Democrats, almost a two to one ratio.

The Times concluded: “But the tumult at the Capitol, and the historic unpopularity of former President Donald J. Trump, have made for an intensely fluid period in American politics.”

How permanent will this be?  We can perhaps look to Watergate where the 1974 elections brought huge surges of Democrats following a narrow Democratic Presidential victory in 1976.  To illustrate the impact there, understand that between 1968 and 1988, Republicans won five of six elections, with four of those being electoral blowouts, not competitive at all.

But Watergate represented what was really a blip in Republican electoral strength that eventually saw them, by 1994, taking both houses of the legislature.

While you can argue that the Republicans ultimately turned on Nixon and would have held him accountable, here most Republicans did not.  Will that have an impact on the voter’s assessment of the party?

The history of Trump and his hold on the Republicans is worth watching.  Personally, watching Mitch McConnell was telling.  He has tried to skirt that line—he supported Trump’s reelection, was willing to entertain the fraud claims, then eventually he said enough and condemned his actions, but ultimately voted to acquit—feigning technical grounds.

Say what you will about McConnell, he understands politics but also institutions and saw this as the best path forward for his party—protect the institution of the Senate and perhaps democracy, but he failed to ultimately hold the President accountable for his actions.

Pelosi up to this point forced Republicans to in effect go on the record.  A key question is whether her gambit will work.  That remains to be seen.  The same forces that were at work before, remain at work now.  Both parties are much more insulated from actual consequences now—the Republicans far more so than Democrats.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

20 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: The Impeachment Gambit”

  1. Keith Olsen

    140,000 Republicans had quit their party versus 79,000 Democrats

    I just got a new Real ID from CA.  I changed my party affiliation from Republican to non declared while doing so.  I’m still voting Republican for the most part as there are few Democrats worthy of my vote.  So don’t go thinking that 140,000 Republicans have quit their party as I’m sure most will still vote that way.

    1. Alan Miller

      I quit the Dem party 35 years ago, and vote all over the map.  I will probably never join a party again; at least not until choice voting allows a real party to emerge beyond the Democans & Republicrats.  The Common Sense Party seems hopeful, but it’s led by two ancient men and needs the common sense of younger generational Centrists as well.  And it’s doomed without choice voting, and so therefore are we all.

  2. Keith Olsen

    So all the Democrats have proved is if you have the House majority and you can keep your members in line any party can impeach a President for almost anything they happen to find offensive.

  3. Chris Griffith

    The New York Times this week in an analysis of 25 states with available data by party registration found that 140,000 Republicans had quit their party versus 79,000 Democrats, almost a two to one ratio.

    I researched this story on the internet a little bit and there’s a lot of stories about this subject and some of them are a couple of weeks old. I question the accuracy and the speed the information that was collected.

    the state of California can’t even collect accurate unemployment information and that’s kind of important how can we expect States to vomit out information about the voters party affiliation

  4. Chris Griffith

    And besides even mentioning information was given to you from the New York times is enough to distrust the the information The Babylon bee in my view is a better news source in the New York times

  5. Don Shor

    “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet earth. A mob was assaulting a Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him. There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

    — Mitch McConnell

    The House managers proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump’s behavior between election day and the Jan. 6 over-running of the Capitol had a direct causal relationship. Even the Republican senators largely agreed with that assessment. They framed their votes for acquittal on narrow grounds: that you can’t convict a president who is already out of office. It sets a terrible precedent, and makes the Republican Party largely complicit in an historic act of domestic terror.

    The actions of state Republican parties to censure the few legislators who voted their consciences shows that the Republican Party stands for nothing and has simply become a cult of personality.

    Trump’s legal problems are just beginning. His supporters will no doubt claim that he is being persecuted and will disregard his flagrantly illegal acts as state attorneys general begin to indict him for financial crimes and for attempted interference in state electoral certifications. That’s how personality cults work.

    He has done immeasurable damage to the Republican Party. What all of this has proven clearly is that they can’t win the presidency by the popular vote, and that they would use any means to hang on to power — even advocating for the disenfranchisement of millions of voters simply to tip the electoral college.

    Because he chose not to resign, and the 25th Amendment was not implemented, there was no other choice but to impeach him, regardless of the outcome. The House managers did a very skillful job. There are a few Republicans who have actual standards of civic behavior. Their future in their own party is in question. But failure to impeach would have left Trump’s behavior unanswered at the highest level of government, and that simply wasn’t an option.

    1. Keith Olsen

      The actions of state Republican parties to censure the few legislators who voted their consciences shows that the Republican Party stands for nothing and has simply become a cult of personality.

      Speaking of cults, not one Democrat dared to cross their cult.

      1. Chris Griffith

        Mr Don

        The unedited version of US history is going to view Donald Trump is a very good president there’s going to be battleships named after this guy even aircraft carriers and I wouldn’t be surprised if the space force isn’t renamed Trump Force

      2. Don Shor

        “I know you are but what am I” is really all you’ve got on any topic. This isn’t 2nd Grade. Trump’s actions were reprehensible, dangerous, and illegal, and I have yet to hear you denounce them.

        1. Keith Olsen

          I have yet to hear you denounce the inciting comments made by several Democrats over the last few years as were pointed out by the Trump defense lawyers.  So how’s that for  “I know you are but what am I”?

        2. Ron Oertel

          Trump’s actions were reprehensible, dangerous, and illegal, and I have yet to hear you denounce them.

          Translation:  “Say what I think you should say, or I will claim that you have no credibility.”

          This isn’t 2nd Grade.

           

          1. Don Shor

            Trump spent years falsely attacking the credibility of our electoral process.
            After the election he refused to concede and has yet to officially do so.
            As the results were being certified, he sought to directly interfere with the electors and the state officials charged with that process.
            He egged on his mob of supporters and watched with glee as they ransacked the Capitol, even as he was aware that the Speaker, the senators and representatives, and the Vice President were being evacuated because their lives were in danger.
            He refused to authorize the National Guard to assist the Capitol police who were being beaten, crushed, and killed.
            He told the perpetrators of the attack “we love you.”
            To this day he asserts the election was stolen, even though he lost by over 7 million votes and all the electoral college votes were certified by officials of both parties and all of his legal challenges failed.
            He raised millions of dollars off of this and has siphoned those monies off to his own personal use.
            There is no comparison to the campaign rhetoric of candidates urging their supporters to ‘fight’ for their causes. There is no context in which that is a valid comparison.

          1. Don Shor

            “Proof please…”

            At 2:26 p.m., after Mr. Pence had been whisked away, a call was placed from the White House to Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, according to call logs that the senator provided during the impeachment proceedings.

            The president had made the call, but he was actually looking for Senator Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama. Mr. Lee gave the phone to Mr. Tuberville, who has told reporters that he informed Mr. Trump that Mr. Pence had just been escorted out as the mob got closer to the Senate chamber.

            “I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I’ve got to go,’” Mr. Tuberville recounted to Politico.

            This was a significant new piece of information. House prosecutors used it to argue that Mr. Trump was clearly aware that the vice president was in danger and that he had a callous disregard for Mr. Pence’s safety. On Friday, Mr. Trump’s defense team had insisted that Mr. Trump was not aware of any peril facing Mr. Pence.

            Back at the White House, advisers were trying to get Mr. Trump to do something, but he rebuffed calls to intercede, including those from people wanting to see the National Guard deployed. The president, several advisers said, was expressing pleasure that the vote to certify Mr. Biden’s win had been delayed and that people were fighting for him.

            “According to public reports, he watched television happily — happily — as the chaos unfolded,” Mr. McConnell said on Saturday. “He kept pressing his scheme to overturn the election. Even after it was clear to any reasonable observer that Vice President Pence was in serious danger, even as the mob carrying Trump banners was beating cops and breaching perimeters, the president sent a further tweet attacking his own vice president.”

            https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/13/us/politics/trump-capitol-riot.html

            You ok with his refusal to call the National Guard while Capitol police were being beaten, crushed, and killed?

  6. Ron Glick

    Nancy Pelosi is the leader of the United States House of Representatives. Donald Trump is a disgraced, loser, former President, facing a multitude of problems, both legal and financial.  As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said to Trump “Who the F… do you think you are talking to?” Pelosi wouldn’t even bother to talk to Trump at all.

    History will not be kind to Trump. He will be reviled as a one term, twice impeached, President, whose party lost the executive branch and the majority of both houses of congress on his watch. There will be even fewer monuments to Trump than there are to Nixon. The Trump Library will be known for not having any books that Trump had read and for being the only Presidential Library to have a grift shop.

    History will be much kinder to Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House and under her leadership passed a monumental piece of healthcare legislation that had eluded even FDR.

  7. Chris Griffith

    Ron
    You make reference to how many books Trump is read how do you know how the amount of books Trump is read? As far as gift shops I’ve been to a few presidential libraries and they all have gift shops.
     
    Don
     
    you make reference to a capital policeman that was killed maybe you’ve seen me autopsy report but I haven’t yet so where do you get the part where he was killed 
    ln 
    my humble opinion
    If there was blunt force trauma or a shotgun blast of the body it would have been obvious and there would have been witnesses and someone would have been charged. They are fishing to find something to say he died from the incident. I believe over time this one’s going to turn out to be a b******* story
    But that’s just my opinion of course

    1. Keith Olsen

      They’re saying that the officer didn’t die from blunt force trauma, they think it was a heart attack as a result of breathing in all the tear gas and other chemicals/smoke.  He didn’t get smashed by a fire extinguisher, that was all Democrat propaganda.

  8. Chris Griffith

    So you have 300 or 400 people go to the Capitol building with some sticks and some plastic Shields and they call that an insurrection I call that a peaceful protest.

    If you’re going to have true insurrection I think you have to bring on the machine guns machetes then you got a true insurrection.🤗

    The only reason why this subject is being brought to the forefront is because that protest got brought into their fishbowl plain and simple

    To find anything that  remotely looks like insurrections it would be Portland or Seattle where they took over large portions of cities and had  semi-automatic weapons where people burned and vandalized things and even kill people with pistols and rifles this is not what happened at the capital this is where the anointed ones fell threatened by the little people.

