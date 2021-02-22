Breaking News
UPDATE- Tree Commission’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP)

Artist rendering

By Flor Sanchez 

DAVIS — During Thursday’s Tree Commission meeting, Urban Forest Manager Rob Cain provided an update on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) – an effort to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in California.

Cain announced that CAAP will be moving forward and briefly mentioned that this is an update from the 2010 CAAP plan. 

In a staff report, made by Dianna Jensen—City Engineer, CAAP Project Director—and Kerry Loux—Sustainability Coordinator, CAAP Project Manager, a more detailed update on CAAP progress and plans can be found. 

In short, it asserts that the 2020 CAAP will bring the city into compliance with current state legislation that calls for carbon reduction and carbon neutrality. It also provides the framework for the CAAP Development and the proposed schedule, anticipated to last approximately one year. 

The report states that development will rely on three interconnected bodies for input, which will work toward identification and prioritization of carbon reduction.

Included in the line-up is a City Team that includes the city staff project management team, an interdepartmental Internal Staff Team, the consultant AECOM, and City Council and Commissions. 

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will be a team of local and university technical experts representing areas of expertise and knowledge related to development of the CAAP. This team will provide support to help “achieve the identified carbon neutrality goal, prioritize actions and identify co-benefits, and further prepare the city for our changing climate.”

The last component of development for CAAP is Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts. CAAP will be giving the public, including stakeholders and community participants, the opportunity to give input in the form of workshops, online surveys and pop-ups at community events.

The staff report also mentions that “following completion of the final draft of the CAAP, the city will complete the required environmental review (California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA) as a separate contract.”

Cain added that any questions should be directed to either Jensen or Loux in regards to the project. 

