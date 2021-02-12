Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vanguard Webinar: Homelessness In Davis (Video)

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Homeless
Leave a comment
37 Views
Share:

The panel discussed the current approaches to homelessness in Davis and how things have shifted in the community due to COVID-19.

Our Hosts

Jordan Varney – Received her masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd.
Lauren Smith – A recent graduate from UC Davis. She received a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology.

Our Panelists

Ryan Collins – Homeless Outreach Services Coordinator, Davis PD
Rebecca Trujillo – Respite Center Supervisor
Selina Li, HOPE at Davis Publicity Chair
Seanne Javier, HOPE at Davis City Policy Group

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for