Vanguard Webinar: Homelessness In Davis (Video)

The panel discussed the current approaches to homelessness in Davis and how things have shifted in the community due to COVID-19.
Our Hosts
Jordan Varney – Received her masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd.
Lauren Smith – A recent graduate from UC Davis. She received a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology.
Our Panelists
Ryan Collins – Homeless Outreach Services Coordinator, Davis PD
Rebecca Trujillo – Respite Center Supervisor
Selina Li, HOPE at Davis Publicity Chair
Seanne Javier, HOPE at Davis City Policy Group
